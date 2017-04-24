Report: Patriots create $4.75 million in cap space with Danny Amendola restructure

Further details regarding the restructuring of Danny Amendola’s contract were provided by ESPN’s Field Yates on Monday morning.

Danny Amendola's new deal with the Patriots created $4.75M in cap space. Team gets flexibility, player gets guaranteed money ($1.35M). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2017

Shortly after the report from Field Yates, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported further deatils on the deal. His 2017 compensation will include:

$1,250,000 fully guaranteed salary

$100,000 signing bonus

$50,000 workout bonus

$300,000 in er game roster bonuses, $225,000 of which will count against the 2017 cap since Amendola was active for 12 games in 2016.

It’s a maximum of $1,700,000 in cash, and the deal gives Amendola a cap hit of $3,041,668 for 2017. A cap figure like that practically makes the veteran wideout a roster lock. He currently has the 18th highest cap figure on the team for this season.

Since becoming a member of the Patriots, Amendola has been active for 54 regular season games out of 64 possible, and has been active for all 10 postseason contests. If he maxes out his 2017 cash, he will have netted a five-year total of $17,966,835 with the team.

With the newly created space, I have the Patriots’ new cap number at $20,119,026 —good for 12th most in the NFL.

