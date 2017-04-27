The Cleveland Browns were supposed to address their hole at quarterback in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but the Browns punted the position into round two or further into the future after adding EDGE Myles Garrett and S Jabrill Peppers.

Garrett is a can’t-miss prospect and Peppers is an intriguing prospect if a team can find him a role- likely similar to Rams LB Mark Barron’s linebacker/safety hybrid role that current Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams establishing while with the Rams.

But there’s no question that the Browns still need a quarterback and they ignored the position.

Over the process of the first round, the Browns traded down and added the Houston Texans 2018 first round pick. There were also rumors that the Browns called Washington to ask about acquiring QB Kirk Cousins, but those reports were quickly squashed.

The Browns now have the 33rd, 52nd, and 65th selections on day two of the NFL Draft, along with two first round picks and three second round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, so it’s not like the Browns are completely out of draft capital.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cleveland address the quarterback position with the first pick of day two, with Cal QB Davis Webb and Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer still on the board.

It would seem like the New England Patriots will retain QB Jimmy Garoppolo for 2017, but it’s worth looking a little bit deeper at the surrounding context. The Patriots were not interested in the talent in the 2017 NFL Draft, as evidenced by trading out of the first and second rounds.

But what if the Browns came to the table and offered a pair of 2018 first rounders? Or a 2017 second, a 2018 first and a pair of 2018 seconds? The Patriots would have to listen and the Browns might think that would be a fair trade by kicking the draft picks down the road.

If I had to guess, I would say that Garoppolo would be with the Patriots in 2017- but don’t count out movement until the Browns finally add a quarterback.

EDIT: The Browns have traded up from the 33rd overall pick to select TE David Njoku. Still no quarterback, but the Browns draft capital is still relatively intact.