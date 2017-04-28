The New England Patriots have selected Troy OT Antonio Garcia with the 85th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded their 96th and their 124th picks to take Garcia.

Garcia will compete with Cameron Fleming to be the top swing tackle and back-up to Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon. Garcia didn’t give up a sack this past season and is a long time starter. He could make LaAdrian Waddle expendable- and could put pressure on Nate Solder to sign an extension soon. The Patriots weren’t expecting Garcia to be available in such a weak offensive tackle draft.

#85th Overall

Name: Antonio Garcia

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Troy

Measurables: 6’6, 302 pounds; 9’0 broad jump; 31” vertical

Garcia is a four-year starter at left tackle that dominated the lesser competition in the Sun Belt Conference, but also did well against the top programs in the country. He’s a great athlete with plenty of upside because he needs some work with his technique.

Strengths:

Outstanding pass blocker that does not give up any pressure.

Great experience and could contribute as a rookie, if needed.

Footwork is quick, allowing him to mirror any pass rusher and protect the quarterback.

Wants to drive defender into the ground.

Weaknesses:

Poor run blocker due to offensive scheme.

Poor technique that will have to be fixed to succeed in the NFL.

Grade: A

Garcia will not have to contribute in his first season, but he has all of the physical abilities to be a stud in the NFL. Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia must be thrilled.

Remaining needs: LB, SS, TE, IOL

Remaining picks: 131, 183, 239

