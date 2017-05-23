Despite some recent free agency visits, the New England Patriots had one open spot on their 90-man roster entering Monday. With the third phase of organized team having already started, though, the team has opted to fill the vacancy by bringing a familiar face back on board.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots have re-signed free agent wide receiver DeAndrew White. The 25-year old had previously spent almost the entire 2016 season on the team’s practice squad but was not offered a future’s contract after the Super Bowl. Instead, White became an unrestricted free agent – and remained one until yesterday.

The Alabama producct originally joined the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2015. White was signed by the San Francisco 49ers, for whom he appeared in four games primarily as a special teamer. Prior to his second year in the league, however, the 49ers released the 6’0, 190 lbs wide receiver.

He was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad two weeks later and, as noted above, was a part of it for the remainder of the season. While on New England’s practice squad, White became a fixture on the list of "practice players of the week", handed out by the coaching staff after each win. He was honored six times, the third-most on the team.

Back with the Patriots, White joins a crowded wide receiver depth chart. With the top six spots all taken, his best chances of sticking around are either as an injury replacement or once again on the practice squad. For either to potentially happen, he still needs to prove his worth in the upcoming weeks. If 2016 is any indication, he might be able to.