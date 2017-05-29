Why I'm a Patriots Fan: Dramatic Beginnings of a 32-year "Marriage"

My Patriots fandom has a more complicated, twisted lineage than those for other sports. I'm a straight "Boston Guy" in my fandom (Providence College, my alma mater, excepted), but with the NFL, it wasn't always that way. I started following sports in the late 70s. The first time I seriously sat down to watch an NFL game was with my older cousin, on Thanksgiving, 1978. My cousin was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fans (of course!). He explained the basics of the game to me, but also pointed out that, as pro football teams go, the Dallas Cowboys were THE BEST and definitely the team to root for. So, I was hooked. The first NFL game I ever watched by myself, end-to-end, was the Cowboys' playoff loss to the Rams in 1979—Roger Staubach's last game. By 1979 I knew everything there was to know about Tony Dorsett.

Dallas still had an excellent team without Staubach. In the early 80s they were sort of like the 2011-2013 Pats, making three straight NFC Championships...and losing all of them. Understand: I was already a young Red Sox (terrible in '83) fan in those days. Heck, even the Celtics got swept from the playoffs that year! Something about losing that third NFC Championship fried a microchip in my juvenile brain circuitry. I went cold turkey on the NFL for two-plus years.

In 1985, as fate would have it, I was at a rainy Boy Scout jamboree with my best friend, a huge Patriots fan. Living in New England, I passively knew quite a bit about the team—Hannah, the Sullivans, and yes, even the Steve Grogan-Tony Eason QB controversy—it was hard not to. Part of me wanted to start watching football again, but...I just wasn't biting. The last thing I wanted was selling my heart to another team with drama, stupidity in the front office, and lots of losses.

That weekend (week 6; October 13, 1985), the Pats played the pre-Jim Kelly, horribly moribund Buffalo Bills. Big things were expected of the typically dysfunctional Pats that year, but going into week 6, they were only 2-3. My friend listened intently on the radio, as the Pats—at home, and facing a team that was 0-5—went to the locker room at halftime down 3-0. Yes, that bad.

But...something happened. QB-(heir) apparent, Tony Eason, went down with a serious injury. Into the game went Steve Grogan. Grogan—the tough, quiet, runnin'-n-gunnin' QB who'd lost his job—was in the game, and it just felt right. I might have been the only one, but I felt a little jolt of...something.

For reasons I still can't comprehend, I suddenly felt interested...connected. I sat up, and with still-agnostic bravado, declared, "I think Grogan's gonna win this game for you guys," to my morose best friend. More ridiculous, I followed up with, "and...if Grogan wins the game with the Jets (who were good) next week...I think he'll take them on a big winning streak." Yes, I really said that—and my best friend can back me up on it. I have no idea what possessed me. They won, 14-3. A win's a win...

Well, the next week, Grogan beat the Jets, running his mildly-famous "naked bootleg" TD in the game's deciding moments. I listened. The week after that, I watched. And the week after. The Patriots didn't lose again until the week after Thanksgiving, finished 11-5 with a wildcard berth, and went on to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance. I followed every moment.

Of course, it was Super Bowl XX—yes, that Super Bowl. Nowadays, most only remember the Pats getting annihilated; William "Refrigerator" Perry falling into the end zone and altering earth's orbit. But 1985 really was a lot more than that. It was the first Patriots team that played up to its potential. They defeated three nemeses: The O'Brien/Gastineau Jets, Allen/Long Raiders, and most of all, "squished" a Marino/Duper-Clayton Dolphins team one season removed from a Super Bowl and only team to defeat the '85 Bears. They became the first team to ever win three road playoff games. They had Hall of Famers John Hannah and Andre Tippett; standouts Raymond Clayborn, Fred Marion, Steve Nelson, rookie Garin Veris; Craig James. Even the strange, two-headed QB: Eason-Grogan. I knew them all, and was a fully-invested Patriots fan for evermore.

That team ended the year in typical, Sullivan-era fashion: a Super Bowl blowout loss, followed by next-day disclosure that seven members of the team were using cocaine. Wonderful! The following few seasons had a Pete Carrollesque downward-spiral quality to them. Then, worse: Rod Rust lunches, Remington-endorsed sexual harassment, a near-miss with Annheuser-Busch, and lots of losses...until Bill Parcells rode into town with a kid named Bledsoe; followed by some guy named Kraft. Talk about miracles.

So, who says bumpy marriages can't work out in the end?