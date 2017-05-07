Patriots set date for Super Bowl 51 ring ceremony

The New England Patriots have set a date for their Super Bowl LI ring ceremony, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“Invitations recently went out to Patriots players to save the date of Friday, June 9, for what should be a memorable experience: receiving Super Bowl LI rings,” Reiss writes in his weekly notes. “The Patriots are holding their mandatory minicamp from June 6-8, so the date fits well as all players on the current roster should already be in town.”

The Patriots received their rings for Super Bowl XLIX on June 15th, 2015, so this date is right in line with previous ceremonies. You can look back at pictures from that party here.

Not every player makes it back for this celebration- mostly players that have signed with new teams in free agency- but the event remains a happy occasion as team owner Robert Kraft hands out championship rings encrusted with roughly a billion diamonds.

Oh, and we’ll finally get to see a picture of Tom Brady with “one for the thumb.” Bill Belichick now has one to wear for every day of the week.

We’ll post pictures when the event takes place.