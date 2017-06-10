Take a closer look at the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl ring

Yesterday, the New England Patriots’ players, coaches and staff gathered at team owner Robert Kraft’s Brookline mansion to receive their Super Bowl rings. Two years ago, when the team won Super Bowl XLIX, the biggest championship rings in NFL history were handed out.

This year’s edition is even bigger: Over 280 diamonds were incorporated. Rumor had it that the exact number was 283 to reflect the 28-3 deficit the Patriots faced at one point during Super Bowl LI – the team has since confirmed the rumor as true. And it is pretty fitting, since the rings are also engraved with the words "Greatest comeback ever" joining "We are all Patriots" as the slogans on the rings:

Welcome to the family! Tap the link in bio for more ! A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

