Patriots ST Nate Ebner compares his Olympics ring to his Super Bowl rings

I feel like this topic deserves a post of its own.

New England Patriots ST Nate Ebner posted a picture of his hand at the team’s Super Bowl LI ring ceremony where he had his two Super Bowl rings sandwiching his Olympics ring from Rio De Janeiro.

I actually laughed out loud when I saw this picture. How ridiculous do these rings look in a row? There’s something completely wrong with all of them lined up. There are diamonds on the Super Bowl rings that are almost as big as the Rio ring on its own.

The Olympics ring looks like someone took a convention pin and turned it into a ring. The Super Bowl rings look like someone vomited diamonds onto a football.

There’s nothing that tops the Olympic tradition of getting the Olympic Rings tattooed somewhere if you represent the country, but the United States needs to step up its ring game.

Unless Olympic champions get bigger rings. Winners get diamonds.