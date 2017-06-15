Marshawn Lynch passes Tom Brady for #1 in NFL jersey sales

R.I.P. Tom Brady’s year-and-some-change reign of terror as the best-selling jersey in the NFL, April 2016 - April 2017.

That being said, it took a superstar un-retiring and changing teams to his hometown Bay area (who may have stopped celebrating their second NBA championship title in 3 years, but probably not quite yet. Hey, if anyone can appreciate how great winning two championships in 3 years can be, it’s us, right?) to do it. Marshawn Lynch, one of the newest Oakland Raiders, has finally knocked Brady off the top of the sales charts. Beast Mode’s #24 jersey is now the league’s best-selling jersey for May 2017.

Here’s how the rest of the top 25 shakes out - it’s about what you’d expect, with the Patriots well-represented in the top 20.

Marshawn Lynch (Oakland) Tom Brady (New England) Dak Prescott (Dallas) Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas) Deshaun Watson (Houston) Derek Carr (Oakland) Odell Beckham Jr (New York) Carson Wentz (Philadelphia) Julio Jones (Atlanta) Rob Gronkowski (New England) James Connor (Pittsburgh) Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) Matthew Stafford (Detroit) Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh) Khalil Mack (Oakland) Julian Edelman (New England) Colin Kaepernick (San Francisco) Von Miller (Denver) Matt Ryan (Atlanta) Dez Bryant (Dallas) Russell Wilson (Seattle) Jason Witten (Dallas) Cam Newton (Carolina) Drew Brees (New Orleans) Adrian Peterson (New Orleans)

Oakland’s also a sweetheart in everyone’s “Who can dethrone the Patriots?” list-icles this summer - and it’s not just the Beast Mode signing. The Raiders spent six of their nine draft picks this spring upgrading their *ahem* not-exactly-elite defense, including snagging cornerback Gareon Conley in the first round, almost-linebacker-sized safety Obi Melifonwu in the second, and defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes in the third, and it’s not like their offense needed a whole lot of tweaking to begin with - the Raiders were 7th overall in points scored in 2016, and just one more touchdown would have made them top-5-caliber.

In the meantime, some doofus on the Pulpit is already way too amped for this Patriots-Raiders game in Mexico City this season, so now if you see tons of black and silver 24 jerseys down at Estadio Azteca in November, you’ll know why.