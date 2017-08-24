Preseason Week 3 Patriots vs Lions: Game time, TV schedule, channels, betting odds, updates, and live online streaming

The New England Patriots are looking for their first win of the preseason and they’ll get their third try against the Detroit Lions with both teams likely to play their starters. The Lions hold a 6-2 edge over the Patriots in the preseason according to the team media guide

The Patriots will hope to find some offensive rhythm with QB Tom Brady and his likely cohort of WR Brandin Cooks, WR Julian Edelman, WR Chris Hogan, and TE Rob Gronkowski. We should also see the debut of RB Mike Gillislee.

The New England defense will hopefully have more success against the Lions starters than they had against the Texans starters as the team tries to find a solid rotation of pass rushers.

If you want information on how to watch the Patriots take on the Lions, look below!

Date: Friday, August 25th, 2017

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Kickoff: 7:00 PM EST

SB Nation Affiliates: PrideofDetroit.com

TV: CBS

Announcers: Dan Roche and Christian Fauria with Matt Chatham on the sidelines.

Channels: Courtesy of the New England Patriots media guide.

Massachusetts

Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Channel 4

Online Streaming: NFL Game Pass for international viewers, 98.5 The Sports Hub Online Radio Stream.

Radio: 98.5 FM, with Scott Zolak and Bob Socci

Additional Information: The Patriots provide an incredible breakdown on their website.