Watch Patriots CB Eric Rowe pick off Lions QB Matthew Stafford on third down

How about that New England Patriots come from behind 30-28 win over the Detroit Lions?!

The New England Patriots lead the Detroit Lions 24-0. There’s still time left in the first half. It’s not as close as the score indicates because the Patriots aren’t allowing the Lions to do anything on the field.

The Lions finally crossed midfield for the first time all day, and then this happened:

The ball bounces off the hands of WR Kenny Golladay and right into the hands of CB Eric Rowe. The Patriots haven’t ranked in the top 10 for takeaways in any of the past three seasons, so any playmaking in the Patriots secondary would be a welcome addition.

Rowe is currently leading the battle for the Patriots #3 cornerback, although CB Cyrus Jones has played against smaller slot receivers and safeties Patrick Chung and Jordan Richards have covered tight ends.