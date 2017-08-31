Move over Josh McDaniels: Patriots coaches Brian Flores, Chad O’Shea calling plays in final preseason game

The Patriots lost 40-38, but that was a surprisingly fun game. What'd you think? Posted by Pats Pulpit: For New England Patriots News on Thursday, August 31, 2017

The New England Patriots are using the fourth preseason game to rest their starters and that includes the coaching staff. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is taking the afternoon off, as is defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, as head coach Bill Belichick hands the reins over to the next-man-up.

On offense, the Patriots are having wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea call the shots. O’Shea has been with the team since 2009 and is likely to be the offensive coordinator if McDaniels takes a head coaching role elsewhere. He’s responsible for coming up with red zone plays and now he’s working on the entire offense.

This is the first year O’Shea is calling the plays since former tight ends coach Brian Daboll had been the next-man-up until he took the offensive coordinator job with the University of Alabama.

On defense, Brian Flores is in charge for the second straight season. Flores has been with the Patriots since 2004- the same year Patricia joined the team- but Flores started out as a scout until moving over to coaching in 2008. Flores called the defense in the final preseason game of 2016 after Patrick Graham left for the Giants.