Tom Brady has the worst completion rate in the NFL

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady did not get off to a strong start in 2017. He completed a mere 16 of 36 passes for a completion rate of 44.4%, which ranks last in the entire NFL. Here’s a chart of the league rankings via Pro Football Reference.

Of the 33 players to attempt a pass in week 1 of the season, Brady ranked 33rd in completion rate. That is not good.

Brady wasn’t the worst quarterback on the week by any means- that title is shared by Bengals QB Andy Dalton (16 of 31, 51.6%, for 170 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, 28.4 passer rating) and Colts QB Scott Tolzien (9 of 18, 50.0%, 128 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions both returned for touchdowns)- and he wasn’t even the worst quarterback in the AFC East- Jets QB Josh McCown threw for just 187 yards and 2 interceptions against the Bills.

But it was certainly an un-Brady-like performance and one of his five or six worst since the start of the 2014 season. In all of these games, Brady has faced an elite defense without one of Julian Edelman or Rob Gronkowski at full strength. All of these games also resulted in the Patriots figuring out how to be more effective and efficient on offense.

Don’t bet on Brady having a encore poor performance in week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.