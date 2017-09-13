Patriots bring in two special teamers for free agency workouts

The New England Patriots have had multiple free agency workouts over the course of the last week. A total of six players visited the Gillette Stadium shortly after the team's opening day loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss, two more were brought in on Monday.

Let's take a look at them.

LS Taybor Pepper

No player in Michigan Spartans history played more games than long snapper Taybor Pepper, who appeared in 54 contests between 2012 and 2015. But despite proving himself a reliable player and registering 10 career tackles, Pepper went undrafted in 2016. He remained unsigned until almost one year later, when the Green Bay Packers signed him. However, he was was released in May and after a short stint with the Baltimore Ravens, Pepper wound out on the open market again following roster cutdowns.

P Austin Rehkow

Idaho product Austin Rehkow, who served as placekicker and punter in college, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie this year and was signed as a free agent by the Buffalo Bills. Coming off a season in which he went 26 of 29 on field goals, 42 of 44 on extra points and had a gross punting average of 41.6 yards, Rehkow was unable to make the Bills' roster and was released during final cutdowns. He remained unsigned since.

Both Pepper and Rehkow have no realistic shot at making the Patriots' roster. After all, New England has two young, productive players at both long snapper and punter in Joe Cardona and Ryan Allen. However, the two could serve as injury insurance.