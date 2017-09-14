Following their opening day loss, the New England Patriots have been quite busy bringing in players for workouts. A total of 13 free agents were brought in since last Thursday, five of which yesterday: According to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots hosted three wide receivers, a quarterback and a running back currently on the open market yesterday.

Let’s take a look at them.

WR Daniel Braverman

After his 2015 junior season at Western Michigan, Daniel Braverman entered the NFL draft – drawing comparisons to Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. He was ultimately selected in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears and started his rookie season on the team's practice squad. The 5'10, 185 lbs wideout was promoted to the active roster late in the year and finished 2016 with a total of 17 offensive snaps player. The 23-year old returned to the Bears this offseason but was released during roster cutdowns.

QB Mitch Leidner

It took former Minnesota starting quarterback Mitch Leidner almost four months after going undrafted to find a job. In mid-August, the Minnesota Vikings signed the 6'4, 235 lbs passer as a free agent. However, only 13 days after joining the team, Leidner, who threw for 7,287 yards in college with 36 touchdowns, 32 interceptions and a 56.4 completion percentage, was released again. Leidner at best projects be a practice squad candidate in New England.

WR Tevaun Smith

Tevaun Smith entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie signing by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. While he was unable to make the team's 53-man roster, he was signed to the practice squad after cutdowns and later to the active roster. Overall, Smith appeared in two games during his rookie campaign playing seven snaps on offense and three on special teams. After the season, he re-signed with the Colts but was waived with an injury designation in early August after sustaining a groin injury. A week later, the 6'2, 205 lbs wideout was released off injured reserve.

RB Jahad Thomas

After a productive career at Temple, versatile running back Jahad Thomas went unselected during the 2017 NFL draft. The 21-year old, who played running back, slot receiver, kick returner and even defensive back in college was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the draft but was waived again in July. The New York Jets brought him on board one month later but Thomas was unable to find a permanent home there as well. He has been a free agent since his release by the Jets in early September.

WR Bryan Walters

The most experienced of the Patriots' workouts, Walters has been in the NFL since going undrafted in 2010. The 29-year old has had stints with four different teams over the course of his professional career and last played with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 and 2016. Overall, Walters has seen action in 47 NFL games as a receiver and punt returner. With New England short on both, the 6'0, 195 lbs free agent might earn himself a spot on speed dial in case any more injuries strike the team.