Week 2 Packers vs Falcons: Sunday Night Football live discussion, game time, TV schedule and Patriots rooting guide

Last year, the Green Bay Packers had to travel to the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC Championship Game. The Falcons blew out the visiting team to secure a spot in Super Bowl LI. Tonight, for the first time since the 44-21 onslaught, the two teams will meet again as the Falcons unveil their new, state of the art stadium.

Here is all you need to know about the contest:

Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Atlanta Falcons (1-0)

Date: Sunday, September 17th, 2017

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA

Kickoff: 8:30 pm ET

SB Nation affiliates: ACME Packing Company (Packers), The Falcoholic (Falcons)

TV: NBC national broadcast

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya

Online streaming: NBC Sports live, NFL Game Pass (international viewers)

Odds: Atlanta -3

Patriots rooting guide: The Falcons are the only team of the two to be on New England’s schedule this year. An Atlanta win would therefore be preferable as it would improve the Patriots’ strength of schedule and potentially victory - which in turn might help with playoff seeding. Therefore: Go Falcons!

Use this thread to talk about the game.