2017 NFL roster cuts: Patriots release OG Ted Karras, make additional moves

The New England Patriots have cut down their active roster to the regular season limit of 53. And while the exact list of names that have been waived today has not yet been released, some players have been reported throughout the day. One of the more surprising ones was seeing the team release its top interior backup from last year:

The Patriots waived Ted Karras, per source. That's a surprise. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 3, 2017

Karras, who was active for all 19 of the Patriots' games last season, saw plenty of preseason playing time as a top backup along the interior offensive line. Apparently, however, it seems as if rookie Cole Croston has been able to beat the 24-year old out for a job. Karras is still eligible for the practice squad.

According to Kyed, the Patriots have also released the following back-of-the-roster players:

NE cuts:

LeShun Daniels

Brooks Ellis

James Ferentz

Woodrow Hamilton

Darius Kilgo

Will Likely

Devin Lucien

Conor McDermott

Tony Washington — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 3, 2017

The following Patriots were waived/injured: Augusta, Hamilton, Killings, Lucien. If they clear waivers, they revert to injured reserve. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 3, 2017