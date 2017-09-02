 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2017 NFL roster cuts: Patriots release OG Ted Karras, make additional moves

New England's roster is nearing completion.

By Bernd Buchmasser
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have cut down their active roster to the regular season limit of 53. And while the exact list of names that have been waived today has not yet been released, some players have been reported throughout the day. One of the more surprising ones was seeing the team release its top interior backup from last year:

Karras, who was active for all 19 of the Patriots' games last season, saw plenty of preseason playing time as a top backup along the interior offensive line. Apparently, however, it seems as if rookie Cole Croston has been able to beat the 24-year old out for a job. Karras is still eligible for the practice squad.

According to Kyed, the Patriots have also released the following back-of-the-roster players:

