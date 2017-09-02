2017 NFL roster cuts: Patriots release OG Ted Karras, make additional moves

The New England Patriots have cut down their active roster to the regular season limit of 53. And while the exact list of names that have been waived today has not yet been released, some players have been reported throughout the day. One of the more surprising ones was seeing the team release its top interior backup from last year:
The Patriots waived Ted Karras, per source. That's a surprise.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 3, 2017
Karras, who was active for all 19 of the Patriots' games last season, saw plenty of preseason playing time as a top backup along the interior offensive line. Apparently, however, it seems as if rookie Cole Croston has been able to beat the 24-year old out for a job. Karras is still eligible for the practice squad.
According to Kyed, the Patriots have also released the following back-of-the-roster players:
NE cuts:— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 3, 2017
LeShun Daniels
Brooks Ellis
James Ferentz
Woodrow Hamilton
Darius Kilgo
Will Likely
Devin Lucien
Conor McDermott
Tony Washington
The following Patriots were waived/injured: Augusta, Hamilton, Killings, Lucien. If they clear waivers, they revert to injured reserve.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 3, 2017
The Patriots informed WR Devin Lucien that he will be waived. Lucien had an injury, which is why he wasn't at practice. Injury settlement.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 3, 2017
