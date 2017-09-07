Rob Ninkovich says Bill Belichick sleeps at Gillette Stadium 5 nights a week

.@ninko50 says that Bill Belichick sleeps at Gillette stadium 5 nights a week! pic.twitter.com/nUgyPQS32c — CSN New England (@CSNNE) September 7, 2017

“How much longer will Bill Belichick coach?”

“As long as he wants to,” retired New England Patriots EDGE Rob Ninkovich replies. “There’s no limit. He has the passion, he has the drive, he puts in the hours, he sleeps here five nights a week, I think, so a guy that’s that driven and loves the game so much is going to coach the game as long as he wants to.”

Ninkovich also talks about how Bill Belichick is rejuvenated as a coach with his sons on the staff, and remembers the worst time Belichick ever ripped into him during practice.