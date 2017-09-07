WATCH: Patriots RB Mike Gillislee scores his second touchdown of the game

The New England Patriots offense has started their season opener in spectacular fashion. The unit, behind a healthy balance of passing and running, has reached the red zone on all four of its possessions coming away with two touchdowns, a field goal and a failed fourth down conversion attempt.

The second of those touchdowns was scored by running back Mike Gillislee, who also registered the first one:

As has been the case on New England's first score of the day, the Patriots played the down from a goal line set with three eligible tight ends, fullback James Develin and Gillislee behind him. And again, the Patriots went to the left side of the formation with Develin and left guard Joe Thuney making key blocks.

An interesting wrinkle of the formation above is that it features starting left tackle Nate Solder as a tight end on the right side of the formation with backup tackle LaAdrian Waddle at left tackle. Solder, of course, started his college career at tight end and has one receiving touchdown in his career from a similar set. It would not be a surprise if he caught another pass at some point this season.