Injury update: LB Dont’a Hightower leaves game with knee injury, questionable to return

The Patriots star linebacker needed help off the field.

By Rich Hill
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

New England Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower left the game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparent leg injury. The Patriots are already thin at linebacker and they can’t afford to lose Hightower for any extended period of time.

The Patriots put Cassius Marsh in Hightower’s role. Hopefully Hightower is okay.

UPDATE 1: Hightower is riding the stationary bike on the sideline. Keep your fingers crossed.

UPDATE 2: Hightower appears to be ready to re-enter the game but has to wait for the trainers to let him. Meanwhile, the team has classified the linebacker's return as “questionable”:

We will update this story with updates when available.

The Patriots lost an ugly game to the Chiefs. Let's break it down.

