Injury update: LB Dont’a Hightower leaves game with knee injury, questionable to return

New England Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower left the game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparent leg injury. The Patriots are already thin at linebacker and they can’t afford to lose Hightower for any extended period of time.

The Patriots put Cassius Marsh in Hightower’s role. Hopefully Hightower is okay.

UPDATE 1: Hightower is riding the stationary bike on the sideline. Keep your fingers crossed.

Hightower has left the tent. He's walking the Patriots sideline to get on the stationary bike. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 8, 2017

UPDATE 2: Hightower appears to be ready to re-enter the game but has to wait for the trainers to let him. Meanwhile, the team has classified the linebacker's return as “questionable”:

Clearly Hightower pushing staff to let him back in game. He's jogging now and Whalen watching him like a hawk. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 8, 2017

#Patriots injury update: Dont'a Hightower has a knee injury; return questionable. #KCvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2017

We will update this story with updates when available.