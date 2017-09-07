WATCH: Patriots RB Mike Gillislee scores his third touchdown of the day

After a spectacular start to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots offense has slowed down a little. The visitors were able to take advantage and a 21-17 lead – but one that would not stand long. After forcing a punt and marching right down to the 1-yard line, the Patriots retook the lead.

And once again, it was running back Mike Gillislee to score:

Gillislee, who is coming off an 11-touchdown season with the Buffalo Bills, has scored his third rushing touchdown of the day. And while the first two came behind the left side of the offensive line, the third one came behind right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Marcus Cannon, with fullback James Develin once again serving as the lead blocker.

Running from this formation near the goal line has been a success for New England so far. And while not everything is going perfectly for the Patriots' offense so far, its big offensive set has.