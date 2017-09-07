Injury update: WR Danny Amendola removed from game for concussion protocol

The New England Patriots are extremely thin at wide receiver. NBC’s Michele Tafoya reports that WR Danny Amendola went to the locker room as part of the league’s concussion protocol. Amendola appeared shaken up after taking a knee to the head on a punt return. He is OUT for the day.

The Patriots healthy receivers are limited to Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, and Phillip Dorsett. Dorsett took over Amendola’s role on offense and Patrick Chung stepped up on punt return.

Hopefully Amendola is okay and will be able to return soon.