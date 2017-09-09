Patriots bring in 3 more quarterbacks for free agency workouts

On the day after their blowout week one loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots brought in multiple players for free agency workouts. The first group included three players, among them quarterback Thad Lewis. The second group of workouts featured three passers, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Let's take a look at them.

QB Matt Barkley

After playing his college career at USC, Matt Barkley was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. However, Barkley struggled to carve out a role on the Eagles' roster and was subsequently traded to the Arizona Cardinals. The 27-year old had stints with the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers afterwards but again was unable to make a positive impact. Last week, the 49ers released the 6'2, 225 lbs passer during final roster cutdown – since then, Barkley was a free agent.

QB Matt McGloin

After not getting picked during the 2013 NFL draft, Matt McGloin signed a free agency contract with the Oakland Raiders. The 6'1, 210 quarterback spent the first four years of his career in California, seeing spot-duty as a backup and part-time starter. Overall, McGloin appeared in 13 games, completing 161 of 277 pass attempts for 1,868 yards as well as 11 touchdown and 11 picks. After a short stint with the Eagles, McGloin now is a free agent.

QB David Fales

David Fales joined the NFL as a Chicago Bears sixth round draft pick in 2014. Since then, the San Jose State quarterback has spent time with three different teams, the last of which being the Miami Dolphins. However, since Miami let the 26-year old go last week, Fales has been a free agent – one that is now trying to earn a spot on the defending world champions.

Overall, it would not be a surprise to see the Patriots decide against signing one of the three quarterbacks. After all, the team is set with Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. However, beyond the top duo, New England lacks sufficient depth. Consequently, the team might opt to sign one of the three passers to its practice squad in the near future.