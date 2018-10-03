Pats Pulpit Podcast Ep. 115: Patriots back on track against the Dolphins

The New England Patriots crushed the Miami Dolphins and now it seems like everything is back to normal. The Patriots are still the team to beat in the division, they’re one of the three best teams in the AFC (along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars), and they’ll likely be around for the conference championship game.

Cool.

Is everything as good as the 38-7 victory suggested? Rich says probably not- but also that it was never as bad as it seemed when the Patriots lost back-to-back games against the Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

And Alec wonders what version of the Patriots will show up on Thursday in this week’s preview of week 5.

