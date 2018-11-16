POLL: How would you grade the Patriots defense at the bye week?

The New England Patriots entered their bye week on a low note after getting blown out 34-10 by the Tennessee Titans. They showed weaknesses in all three phases of the football — but we will concentrate on just one today: the defense, a unit that gave up 34 points to a Titans team that cannot be described as an offensive powerhouse. The performance was among the Patriots’ worst defensive outings this season but far from the only bad one.

Overall, New England’s defense is ranked pretty average: when not counting touchdowns on special teams or off turnovers a team’s offense committed, the Patriots field the 18th best scoring defense in the NFL after 10 weeks — one that gives up 23.6 points per game. For an organization that has traditionally ranked in the top-10 when it comes to scoring, this certainly can be seen as a disappointment.

The main issue for the unit has been consistency so far: at times, it looked like a legitimately successful defense that has turned the corner and will be able to win games if the offense struggles — look no further than the first half of its game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, things can look drastically different quickly — look no further than the second half of its game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This inconsistency has been on display against both the run and the pass: it reared its ugly head against the Chicago Bears, when quarterback Mitch Trubisky was allowed to run wild, and it did so again versus the Titans’ previously inefficient passing attack. While not all of the blame falls on Brian Flores’ unit — field position caused by offense and special teams also plays its part — it still needs to find a way to improve this moving forward.

