In this week’s episode of the Pats Blitz Podcast, Steven and Chris preview the New England Patriots’ upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings and also discuss the positives and negatives of New England’s week 12 road victory against the New York Jets:

Positive: Jason McCourty had a solid game against the Jets, and has been pretty good for most of the season, according to Steven.

Negative: Jonathan Jones struggled in coverage against the Jets, and didn’t play a lot in the second half.

Special teams action: How did the Patriots special teams perform with their new additions in the fold?

Red zone issues: The boys also discuss if the red zone problems are concerning, and wonder if they can be fixed in time for the playoffs.

Listen to the full episode here:

