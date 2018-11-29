I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving, and hopefully you’re surviving your first week back. The good news is, there’s football on again tonight! Here are nine guys to watch out for this week.

As a reminder, I’m trying to pull out guys you may have a question about. Obviously everyone is going to start Saquon Barkley and Todd Gurley this week, I’m trying to help you make some more difficult decisions. For most leagues, this is the final weekend of the regular season. The last chance to qualify for the playoffs or get a better seeding, so it’s a very important weekend. Hopefully this article helps you out. Good luck!

MUST START

Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks: Don’t look now, but the Seahawks are starting to get hot at the end of the season. Let’s hope that trend continues for Pats fans, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend. Wilson has a favorable matchup this week against the San Francisco 49ers, and Wilson has at least 2 TD passes in every game since week 4. Overall, he hasn’t been running as much in years past, but the offensive line has been a little better, so he’s also not running for his life. Expect a big week out of Wilson.

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: Jones has been on a tear lately, scoring five touchdowns in his last three games. Outside of just running the ball, he’s been targeted 16 times in these last three games, which means he’s a dual threat for the Packers. He has a great matchup against a terrible Arizona Cardinals defense, and, even though Thanksgiving is over, he should continue to feast (Nailed it!).

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos: Maybe the most underrated of the top 15 fantasy receivers. No one talks about him anymore. Mainly because his quarterback is Case Keenum, so people don’t trust him. The thing is though, the Cincinnati Bengals defense is downright terrible, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Broncos put up some serious points this weekend. They’re already smelling blood with the Los Angeles Chargers losing Melvin Gordon. A few wins in a row for the Broncos, and they could find themselves in the playoffs. To get there, they’ll be leaning heavily on the veteran receiver.

ON THE FENCE

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: Looks like he’s starting again. He has 190 rushing yards in his first two starts. He hasn’t eclipsed 200 passing yards in a game yet, but, as he gets more comfortable, look for them to throw some more this week. I don’t love it, but he’s a great fill in if you’re streaming QB.

Lamar Miller, RB, Texans: Miller has rushed for over 100 yards in three out of his last five games. Granted, a 97-yard touchdown run will help those totals, but he’s been getting the ball on a consistent basis, and picking up solid yards. Because of the long run, he didn’t need many carries to get his 162 yards last week, but the Texans have been happy just feeding him the ball if the game flow dictates it. Against on of the worst run defenses in the league, and knowing what Cleveland has been doing on offense lately, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Texans pound it with Miller.

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings: I’m not going to suggest that you don’t start Thielen, he’s been a monster this season. But, if he’s covered by Stephon Gilmore all game, it could be tough for him. Diggs may be considered the #1 for Minnesota, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gilmore on Thielen, because I think he’s more important to their offense. Gilmore is currently rated as the #2 cornerback by Pro Football Focus, and that’s with him getting beat by Corey Davis in Tennessee. I don’t expect that to happen this week. So Thielen may put up decent numbers, but don’t be surprised to see him outside of the top-10 receivers this week.

BE CAREFUL

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: I’m not saying bench Aaron Rodgers, but I am saying he’s not the best quarterback option this week. In fact, he really hasn’t been all season. He’s had 300 passing yards or more just three times this season. Also, he has yet to go over 34 yards rushing in a game either. But, certainly, the touchdowns should still be there! Actually, he’s only thrown three TDs in two games, and he’s thrown only one touchdown in four games. Arizona is a sneaky tough matchup, Green Bay looks like they’ve quit, and Rodgers is having a down year. All reasons why I’m nervous about starting him this week.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers: Yes, Melvin Gordon is done for the year, so Ekeler will he taking over starting running back duties in Los Angeles. The thing is, they’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have one of the best run defenses in the league. It is possible that he can take advantage in the passing game, but I don’t love him at RB this week, there are better options out there.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: He already has a tough matchup with Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now he’s missing practice in the middle of the week with a groin injury? I don’t love it. He’s had two great weeks in a row, but frankly I’d be surprised to see him top 100 yards three weeks in a row.

