During the third week of 2017's preseason, the New England Patriots lost their number one wide receiver to a torn ACL: Julian Edelman hurt his knee during the game against the Detroit Lions and was placed on season-ending injured reserve shortly afterwards. Since then, the 31-year old has been rehabilitating; a process that is going smoothly if reports and recent Instagram videos is to be believed.

For one, Edelman told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport in early February that he believed would have been able to play in Super Bowl LII if he were eligible to do so. While this remains speculative thinking, a series of workout clips Edelman posted on social media support the thought that he is getting closer to 100% at least when it comes to practicing in a safe and controlled environment:

This is the videos pic.twitter.com/DiwRofPJ8I — Albaro (@martinez3507) February 26, 2018

Edelman still has plenty of time to build on the foundation that is the short clips above before the first on-field portion of New England's team offseason workouts begins in May. It certainly looks like he is getting there and will be ready to participate once the 2018 Patriots enter the practice fields for the first time.