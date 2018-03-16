Patriots bring in CB Delvin Breaux and OL Matt Tobin for a visit

The Patriots are not done adding to their secondary. After trading for Jason McCourty yesterday, the Patriots are bringing in former Saint CB Delvin Breaux for a visit. Breaux was a promising CB after a solid 2015 season but has missed the last two seasons to two separate instances of breaking his fibula.

Delvin Breaux met with the Patriots today. No decision on where he’s signing yet, I’m told — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 16, 2018

At 6'1" 200, Breaux profiles more as a boundary corner. He worked his way into the NFL after stints with the Arena and Canadian Football Leagues. After finallymaking it in the NFL, those two injuries caused the Saints to not tender Breaux, which means if the Patriots sign him he will not cost the Patriots any picks to sign and he won’t count towards the NFL compensatory pick formula. Breaux had previously visited the Denver Broncos and left without a deal.

Breaux is not the only player the Patriots are bringing in for a visit today as well, with depth OL Matt Tobin also taking a visit.

Former Seahawks and Eagles OT Matt Tobin is visiting the Patriots today, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2018

Tobin is more a depth piece that can back up both the guard and tackle positions. He’s started 21 games in his career, with most of them coming with Philadelphia as a guard. Last year he was traded to Seattle where he served as a backup. The Patriots are looking for depth on the offensive line that features very little right now, although I also expect the team to address the position at some point in the draft with Shaq Mason’s impending free agency next March.