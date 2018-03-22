Two Patriots staff members attend the NFL's career development symposium

The NFL offseason gives teams a chance to recalibrate and fill vacant spots on both the roster and the staff. One of those openings is the New England Patriots' defensive coordinator spot, which was filled by newly-hired Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia for the past six years. And while the Patriots will not name a new coordinator this season, linebackers coach Brian Flores will serve as the play caller and see added responsibilities.

It is therefore also no surprise to see the 37-year old be among the coaches and personnel members invited to the NFL's career development symposium that is taking place this week. According to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, Flores and New England's director of college scouting, Monti Ossenfort, are both taking part in the event:

The NFL is holding a Career Development Symposium today through Saturday in Orlando for aspiring head coaches, GMs and coordinators. Each team selects two representatives to attend, and Patriots sent LB coach Brian Flores and director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort Flores is attending the symposium in the coordinator track, even though he interviewed for the Cardinals’ head coaching job in January. Flores is expected to run the Patriots’ defense, but he hasn’t been officially promoted to defensive coordinator

Both Flores and Ossenfort are among the hottest names on the NFL's coaching and front office market, respectively. While the Patriots' de facto defensive coordinator, as Volin notes, was interviewed by the Arizona Cardinals to fill the team's vacant head coaching slot, the Houston Texans requested an interview with New England's college scouting director to potentially become the team's new general manager.

Flores and Ossenfort will receive chances to run organizations and attending the NFL's career symposium is the latest step the two take to one day get there.