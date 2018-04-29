The New England Patriots had a pretty busy day yesterday: Not only did the team make multiple trades to move all over the board and into next year as well, it also added plenty of players to its roster. The Patriots selected a total of six players between rounds four and seven and also were rather active heading into the subsequent free agency period: All in all, New England so far brought in 10 unselected prospects.

Let's take a look at the players:

CB A.J. Moore, Ole Miss TE Shane Wimann, Norther Illinois P Corey Bojorquez, New Mexico DT John Atkins, Georgia CB J.C. Jackson, Maryland DE Trent Harris, Miami (FL) WR Chris Lacy, Oklahoma State RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt DT Frank Herron, LSU P Ryan Anderson, Rutgers

The Patriots, with limited roster space available entering free agency, signed fewer players as free agents than in years past. They were still able to address depth in all three phases of the game, though, and most notably added to their defensive line and cornerback positions as well as a punter spot that will see one of the most interesting training camp battles between Ryan Allen and rookies Corey Bojorquez and Ryan Anderson.

Of all the undrafted rookies, the two punters might actually have the best shots at making New England's rather deep roster (of course, only one of Allen, Bojorquez and Anderson will be on the team). Ultimately, however, it would still not be a surprise if none of them or the other eight undrafted rookies find a way onto the Patriots' 53-man squad – which would end a 14-year long streak of at least one unselected player being on the team on opening day.