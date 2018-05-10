Earlier this offseason when we were all fighting through our Super Bowl hangovers, Pro Bowl tackle Matt Light was laying down some wise older-brother knowledge on the reports that the team and Bill Belichick were supposedly in various stages of “fine, whatever, man”. Light’s point basically came down to, look, there’s always going to be tension between fiery guys competing at the highest level that are occasionally, or even frequently, going to have different ideas on the best way to stay winning. And this week, proving great minds do indeed think alike, the quarterback that the Patriots once made the highest-paid man in football had basically the same thing to say about the whole thing: stuff happens. According to Drew Bledsoe on Wednesday, if you want to make an omelette, sometimes you gotta break a few eggs.

Reporters: Can you shed some light on the coach-player relationship that you think is going on with Tom and Bill right now? It’s amazing, they’ve had an 18 year run, I mean Bill, he’s no walk in the park, you know that better than anybody, but Brady’s dealt with it for 18 years. It’s gotta get old. Bledsoe: (deadpans) Yeah, I think Tommy should go into the Hall of Fame just for that, just because he’s put up with Belichick for 18 years. No, you know, those two guys, when you’ve been together in a professional relationship for that long, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing. It doesn’t matter if you’re laying bricks or playing quarterback, there’s going to be tension at some point in 18 years. And they’ve been so dang successful together over time that obviously they’ve been able to put any of that stuff aside and go on and continue to have success. And I think they will, until one or the other of them, or both of them at the same time decide to ride into the sunset, I think they’ll be a formidable team.

That take from Bledsoe also makes a great pairing (see what we did there? pairing...like wine...cause Drew has a winery...get it?) with what Robert Kraft had to say last month about Tom Brady going into the 2018 season on his current deal, which runs through 2019:

“He’ll be 41 when the season starts,” Kraft told The Athletic’s’s Jeff Howe. “Neither side has an issue with it. If it becomes an issue, we’ll deal with it.”

And if that’s not enough to help you sleep at night, cheer up: at least you’re not the one that has to figure out how to make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in football this offseason.