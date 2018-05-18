Patriots release undrafted rookie wide receiver Chris Lacy to bring back an old offensive lineman

After making nine selections during the 2018 NFL draft, the New England Patriots filled out the rest of their 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted rookie free agents. Overall, the team brought in nine players that did not hear their names called over the three days of the draft. One of which was Oklahoma State wide receiver Chris Lacy.

Today, after only one week in New England, the team opted to release the wideout according to a report by the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. Despite the move happening before organized team activities even started, it hardly comes as a surprise: Lacy was facing a steep uphill battle to survive the Patriots’ wide receiver competition.

Even after letting the rookie go, the battle for roster spots at wide receiver projects to be a fierce one: After all, New England still has 11 wideouts under contract and only a maximum of seven of them is expected to ultimately make the team, joining de-facto roster locks Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Matthew Slater.

With Lacy being let go, the Patriots now have one open spot on their roster.

Update: The Patriots re-signed offensive lineman Jason King, who spent the 2017 season on the Patriots practice squad and was signed to a futures contract. The Patriots previously released King on May 10th.