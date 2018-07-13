Tony Romo has Bill Belichick and Tom Brady all figured out

Now that former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is retired from the game of football, he has plenty of time to be an analyst. Despite all the talk about Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s relationship being strained, Romo believes that they are “just like any other married couple.” They don’t always agree on everything, but they always love each other.

In an interview on NFL Total Access, as shared on the official New England Patriots website, Romo discusses how he views the relationship between Belichick and Brady, who have been together since 2000.

“I just think when you work together for 15-20 years, whatever it is, I think that whenever you have the success that they have, people have to come up with stuff,” Romo said. “I’ve been upset with my coaches before, and then you come back and you’re fine, and then you get upset with them, and you come back and you’re fine.

“I don’t really think that there’s a whole lot to it. I think they probably squabble just like any married couple for 20 years, and then they also love each other. So that’s my take there.”

Another question Romo was asked was if he could see Brady playing for another team, which is something that could have to be taken into consideration if Brady wants to keep playing until he’s 45, as he’s said. Romo doesn’t think it will happen though.

“At this point, probably not,” Romo continued. “I mean, I don’t know. You’d have to ask Tom. But I think he’s probably to the point where he’s taking it year by year and he’ll make those decisions as they come up. But my rough guess is that he’s going to finish his career in New England, no question.”

That’s definitely the way Patriots fans would like to see it play out. By the way, the NFL season kicks off in less than two months, just in case your calendars aren’t marked.