In Defense of Elandon Roberts

Outside of Jordan Richards, there may be no Patriot who generates more hate than third-year linebacker Elandon Roberts. While Roberts is far from a perfect player, there’s a reason he’s stuck around as long as he has. Roberts can play a valuable, albeit limited, role on the New England Patriots.

Roberts first broke out in the fifth game of his rookie season against the Cleveland Browns, and for a while everyone loved him. Roberts led the team with 13 tackles, including one for a loss. The next week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Roberts recorded seven tackles as the team’s third linebacker. Two weeks later, the Patriots shipped off Jamie Collins.

While Roberts was never a one-for-one replacement for Collins, his role expanded with Collins shipped out of town. Instead of almost exclusively playing the run, Roberts had more responsibility in coverage. This is where Roberts falls apart – he plays the run well, but that’s all he can do. He’s very slow in open space, and cannot cover to save his life. In many ways, he’s a poor man’s Brandon Spikes.

There are two games from 2017 that really show what Roberts can and cannot bring to the table: Week 14 versus the Miami Dolphins and the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Week 14 was a terrible one for Roberts. With Kyle Van Noy sidelined, Roberts started the game as the top linebacker on the depth chart, and immediately showed his shortcomings. Forced to move all across the formation, Jay Cutler and the Miami Dolphins picked on Roberts in space any time they could isolate him.

The perfect example of this came when Roberts lined up wide in man coverage against running back Kenyan Drake. Everyone knew where that ball was going before the snap, and to nobody’s surprise, Drake picked up a 47-yard reception. This way just one play of many in which Roberts was simply in over his head, and is Exhibit A in the evidence that he will never be an all-around linebacker.

However, let’s look to the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished his night with seven tackles, and never seemed out of place. I’m too poor/cheap to buy the Pro Football Focus game grades, but he probably ranked out pretty well in that matchup.

The difference? The players around him. While he played essentially the same percentage of snaps in both games (78% versus Miami, 70% against Jacksonville), he wasn’t asked to do nearly as much against the Jaguars. As previously mentioned, Van Noy missed the Dolphins game but was back and healthy against Jacksonville. Additionally, Marquis Flowers had broken out by the playoff run and saw some time at outside linebacker.

This allowed Roberts to minimize his responsibilities and do what he does best: stay in the middle and attack the run. As long as the Patriots have the personnel to ensure Roberts doesn’t have to do too much, the third-year linebacker can be a solid pro.

Is Roberts perfect? Not at all. Could the Patriots upgrade their linebacker depth? Absolutely. However, Roberts making the roster as a depth linebacker is not the end of the world. He has a limited skill set, but he’s still capable of being a serviceable option in the middle of the defense. As far as a fifth linebacker goes, the Patriots could certainly do a lot worse.