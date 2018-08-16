The New England Patriots hosted the Philadelphia Eagles for the second preseason game of the year and we saw Tom Brady play essentially the entire first half. The game’s best quarterback led his team to four scores and laid the foundation for a 37-20 victory. Brady was not the only bright spot, though: New England’s defense also had a very good outing and finished the day with a combined eight sacks.

With all that in mind, let’s recap the action:

New England Patriots 37 vs Philadelphia Eagles 20

Date: Thursday, August 16th, 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

SB Nation Affiliates: Bleeding Green Nation

TV: Patriots Preseason Network, with Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color commentary), and Rob Ninkovich (sideline analysis)

First quarter

The Patriots wins the coin toss and opts to kick off. The defense starts the game by forcing a three-and-out.

Led by Tom Brady and a healthy dose of James White, New England’s offense marches right down the field to takes a 7-0 lead. The drive is capped by a four-yard scoring pass from Brady to Chris Hogan. [NE 7-0; 6 plays, 72 yards]

New England gives up a 46 yard kickoff return but the defense holds again: a sack by Patrick Chung on third down forces another Eagles punt.

The Patriots don’t do much on their ensuing possession and punt right back to Philadelphia. The Eagles gain one first down on the next drive but after a 3-yard sack by Adam Butler have to punt again.

New England loses right tackle Isaiah Wynn to what looks like a foot injury. The team still drives into field goal range and adds to its lead thanks to a 37-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski. [NE 10-0; 9 plays, 61 yards]

Second quarter

Four plays into the second quarter, Adrian Clayborn strip-sacks Eagles quarterback Nick Foles. The fumble is picked up by rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley, who returns it 54 yards for a touchdown. [NE 17-0]

After exchanging punts again, the Patriots defense has its worst series of the night: two pass interference calls against rookie Keion Crossen set the Eagles up on the goal line. On third down, Philadelphia scores its first touchdown. [NE 17-7; 7 plays, 69 yards]

The Patriots respond in style and drive 49 yards – 23 of which on a screen pass to Cordarrelle Patterson – into field goal range. Stephen Gostkowski hits a 49-yarder to add to New England’s lead. [NE 20-7; 8 plays, 49 yards]

New England’s pass rush dominates the next series and forces an Eagles punt after back-to-back sacks by Derek Rivers and Kyle Van Noy.

The Patriots’ two minute offense works to perfection, and quickly drives down the field for another score: a 20-yard screen pass to James White. [NE 27-7; 4 plays, 69 yards]

With under a minute to go, Philadelphia drives into scoring range again. However, the defense holds and stops its opponent on fourth-and-goal to close out the first half.

Third quarter

Tom Brady’s night ends after an eventful first half and Brian Hoyer takes over. With Hoyer under center, the Patriots go three-and-out to start the second half.

New England’s defense, meanwhile, continues to make plays: rookie Christian Sam picks off Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld after a deflected pass.

The Patriots take advantage of the turnover and drive right down the field in three plays. A filthy move by Cordarrelle Patterson allowed him to get into the end zone on a screen pass. [NE 34-7; 3 plays, 52 yards]

Philadelphia answers with its most impressive series of the day, and drives to its second touchdown. [NE 34-14; 9 plays, 78 yards]

After another Patriots punt – the fifth by Ryan Allen, as opposed to zero by challenger Corey Bojorquez –, the Eagles drive for another touchdown. [NE 34-20; 3 plays, 85 yards]

Fourth quarter

After the Patriots’ longest drive of the game – an 11-play series –, Stephen Gostkowski kicks his third field goal to give the team a 17-point lead. [NE 37-20; 11 plays, 64 yards]