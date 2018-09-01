The New England Patriots entered training camp with three quarterbacks on their roster, two of which locks to make the team: undisputed starter Tom Brady and his trusted backup Brian Hoyer . The third man, seventh-round rookie Danny Etling, had to earn his spot on the team – but it looks that he was unable to do that.

According to a report by the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels, Etling has been released:

Patriots have cut QB Danny Etling, per source

Etling’s release is no surprise: the LSU product was inconsistent all offseason long and did not show enough progress to warrant a roster spot over players at other positions. While he was given plenty of opportunities and had one of the best preseason plays in recent memory – an 86-yard touchdown run against the New York Giants on Thursday –, Etling struggled with accuracy and feel for the pocket.

However, Etling is a serious candidate to get signed to the Patriots’ practice squad.