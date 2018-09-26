Lack of Urgency and the Unwillingness to Sacrifice

Might be our downfall as a dynasty this year.



Not to get all melodramatic in this post, and clearly the season is not over - it has only been 3 games - but everyone who isn't being blindly loyal and delusional can see that this roster is horrible and we have major problems.



I guess the purpose of this post is to make two points, which the title refers to, and I will preface this with it's easier to say this in hindsight...but many people felt this way prior to the draft and this season including myself to some extent.



1. Lack of Urgency and the 2018 NFL Draft



- Sure Isaiah Wynn tearing his achilles and the limited 2 game sample size of Sony Michel might make this seem like a huge overreaction or a "no shit" and hindsight is 20/20...but I think there were many people who wanted to target more pressing areas in the draft, focus on more needs.



And that is the problem here.



We did not address areas of need necessarily and the much larger, concerning point, is that we did not have the willingness to commit any chips into the short-term.



We have the GOAT playing QB, he's freaking 41 years old. Is this his last year? it very well could be. I think it's most probable and reasonable that he has 1-2 years left including this year, maybe 3 at very most.



So what the F--- is the plan after that Bill?



We already traded Jimmy G...for a mere 2nd rounder on paper at the time (while Teddy Bridgewater goes for a 3rd), so doesn't that kind of give us a directive here? We only have Tom, there is no future after Tom currently. At least as in we are going to be terrible to mediocre at best.



We let 27 year old Dion Lewis walk. After he was statistically one of the best backs in the league for the 2nd half last year and overall I believe, a tried and true receiving back in this system that could also run between the tackles. He only fetched 20 million over 5 years with Tennessee.



We went into this season with freaking Phillip Dorsett, Cordarelle Patterson, Eric Decker, Kenny Britt, Jordan Matthews, Julian Edelman suspended for 4 games coming off an ACL, and a 30 year old Chris Hogan who turns 31 in a month.



We drafted Isaiah Wynn 23rd overall, three spots before...Calvin Ridley at 26th overall.



---



Yes Hindsight is 20/20, but Calvin Ridley came out of Alabama as the most polished route runner and receiver in the draft, he had 4.4 speed and the biggest knock on him really? He was old. He is 23 (what a dinosaur) turning 24 in December.



But guess what? WHO CARES IF HE IS OLD FOR A ROOKIE when we have a limited 1-3 year window with the greatest QB of all time still on the roster, still taking paycuts.



Again I'll thrice repeat that I have the benefit of hindsight here, but was guard an area of need at the draft? I didn't hate the Isaiah Wynn pick but it was a bit of a head scratcher to me. We have Shaq Mason, we just spent a 3rd rounder on Joe Thuney a few years ago right? Was he ever going to play tackle? Trent Brown has looked pretty decent to good at LT and we have Cannon obviously.



With the O-line playing terrible in Detroit a few days ago it's tough to say if it's an area of need or not without recency bias or whatnot. Either way I thought it was a curious pick at the time.



Sony Michel? Again jury is completely out but through 2 games he hasn't looked good and that's arguably due to the O-line play...



But this pick really makes no sense when you think about it.



We let Dion Lewis go when he only makes 4.95 million per year (with less guaranteed money total) at 4 years/20 million. A tested, tried and true back for us that was very effective. Paired with James White and a more traditional 1st/2nd down bruiser would have made this offense turn like clock-work, one would think.



Sony Michel makes 10 million dollars basically over 4 years, but 87 percent is fully guaranteed and he comes out at ~ 2.4 million dollars per year.



I guess this brings me to my thesis point (lol) for part one:



We could have retained Dion Lewis, potentially for less than 4 years 20 million, and essentially netted another 1st round draft pick.



We could have re-signed Dion Lewis, Drafted Calvin Ridley at 23, and just waited on Wynn at 31 (or you know...trade up for once in a blue moon) or just drafted a guy like Harold Landry, Darius Leonard, Will Hernandez if we really wanted a guard for some reason, even reach for a guy like Isaiah Oliver or Lorenzo Carter.



---



Is Sony Michel even going to come close to let alone match Dion Lewis' production this season or his production last season? Is it really worth spending a 1st round pick on to save ~2-2.4 million on the cap?



I was going to address a part two but I already wrote a ton so I don't want to write a book here...but basically we should have went all-in in free agency corresponding with the window we have, for sure now, with Brady and the prior decision to move on from Jimmy G. Simple.

