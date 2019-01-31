FILM ROOM: Josh McDaniels' Pass Offense vs Wade Philips' Pass Defense (Super Bowl 53 Preview)

I think the biggest question for this Patriots Offense will be who the Rams will use to cover Gronk in man coverage.

Last year, we thought we'd see Malcolm Jenkins on Gronk, but instead we got Malcolm Jenkins on James White. Do we something drastic again in this Super Bowl?

The three possible scenarios that I've seen so far from the film are Marcus Peters, Mark Barron, or John Johnson. All three covered Travis Kelce (who is the closes tight end to Gronk) in man coverage fairly often in week 11 vs the Chiefs.

Marcus Peters is probably the only guy that could successfully cover Gronk out of the three. The only problem for the Rams would be run defense. If Marcus Peters is in the box, the Patriots should automatically check to a run. However, last year vs the Eagles in the Super Bowl, the eagles put Corey Graham on Gronk and Malcolm Jenkins on James White, so they always had at least two DBs in the box. Yet, the Patriots still didn't run the ball that well. They had some success for sure, but in the end, they still lost the game. So, do the Rams take a page out of the Eagles playbook and play with extra DBs to match up with Gronk? Then again, the Chargers tried this strategy in the Divisional round and got gashed in the run game.

****Since these videos are in a Twitter thread, they're coming up as two Tweets. The bottom/second tweet is the one that corresponds to the text above**

Two teams have employed this strategy of extra DBs to matchup recently vs New England: Philly in the Super Bowl and the Chargers in the Divisional Round.

Philly managed to not give up too much in the run game and win, while the Chargers gave up 129 yards to Sony Michel and lost. pic.twitter.com/GPPoKVsGSa — HP Football (@HPFootball3) January 31, 2019

The Rams do this sometimes where they put DBs in the box to match up with good Tight ends and running backs, so the question will be if New England can run against these lighter boxes.

It is certainly possible the Rams employ this strategy, since they put Peters on Kelce vs the Chiefs and Johnson on Kamara in certain situations vs the Saints. So will the Patriots be able to take advantage of these DBs in the box and run the ball effectively if the Rams do this? pic.twitter.com/UOS8fPRnh5 — HP Football (@HPFootball3) January 31, 2019

My prediction is that if James White is in the game, the Rams will play extra DBs, since White is more of a pass catching back. And when Sony is in the game, the Rams will match personnel and not play with extra DBs, since he is more of a threat running the ball. If the Rams do match personnel, they will probably put John Johnson or Mark Barron on Gronk. This should be a big advantage for Gronk. So, I could see the Rams doubling Gronk if this is the matchup.

If it's base personnel for the Rams, I expect to see Mark Barron or John Johnson on Gronk, both of whom Gronk would have the advantage over (given how well he did against SS Eric Berry last week). So, maybe a double team will come if that's the matchup. pic.twitter.com/tITCOyC6CZ — HP Football (@HPFootball3) January 31, 2019

There are also questions over who will cover the Patriots wide outs. Will the Rams just stick their corners on a side and keep them there like they have all year, or have their Cornerbacks follow the Patriots' receivers everywhere they go? The Rams are the more talented group with Talib, Peters, and Robey-Coleman, but the Patriots do have some great ways to beat man coverage, like comeback routes and short motions.

Then, it will come down to the Wide Receivers: Edelman, Hogan, and Dorsett vs Talib, Peters, and Robey-Coleman. The Rams CBs do seem to have the upper hand here, but the Pats can go to what they typically use to beat man coverage: short motion and comeback routes#SuperBowl #Pats pic.twitter.com/4ghOwubUkZ — HP Football (@HPFootball3) January 31, 2019

Finally, in zone coverage, the Saints already showed that the Rams Linebackers can be exposed vs option routes in zone. The Patriots run option routes as well as anyone, so watch out for these kinds of plays when the Rams go to zone.

In terms of zone coverage, the NFCCG is a good game to look at how the Rams' Linebackers can be beaten in zone.

The Patriots are no strangers to option routes vs Linebackers, so expect some of these routes to show up on Sunday.#SuperBowl #patriotsrams #PatriotsNation pic.twitter.com/Ip2Y8Jjraa — HP Football (@HPFootball3) February 1, 2019

Let me know what you guys think will be the x factor for the Pats O vs Rams D in terms of the passing game. I'm fascinated by how each team tries to defend Gronk because he dictates so much for the offense. If you put a cornerback on him, you weaken your run defense, but if you put a safety or linebacker on him, you probably won't be able to cover him. If you play zone, James White or Edelman will get you with an option route. Hopefully, New England is better at running the ball with James White in the game this year because if not, the Rams can just put DBs all over the field and not have to worry about the ground game. And hopefully, the Patriots receivers can win on the outside 1 on 1, despite only having 4 true receivers on the roster.