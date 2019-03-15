Patriots host ex-Titans defensive tackle Bennie Logan on a free agency visit

The New England Patriots had a busy Thursday: not only did the club make five total free agency signings, it also held some workouts along the way. One of the players previously reported to come to Foxboro to visit the team was former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Allen Bailey, and he was not the only player at his position to meet with the Patriots yesterday: according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, Bennie Logan also came to town.

Logan started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. The 6’2, 315 lbs defender spent the entirety of his rookie contract with the club, serving primarily in a run-stuffing role as an early-down defender. In 2017, Logan left Philadelphia on a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs — where he served as a teammate of the aforementioned Allen Bailey.

Last offseason, the LSU product was on the open market again and joined the Tennessee Titans and Patriots-defender-turned-head-coach Mike Vrabel on another one-year contract. Logan appeared in 15 of 16 games for the Titans and was on the field for 21.9% of their defensive snaps — all while also playing 14.1% of the team’s kicking game snaps. Logan, as he did all his career long, served as a big-bodied presence against the run.

Adding the 29-year-old would add further bulk to New England’s defensive front after the club already brought ex-New York Jet Mike Pennel in on a two-year contract yesterday. While acquiring Pennel might make Logan redundant, the Patriots also rolled with two run-stuffers last year in Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton — both of which free agents, with only the latter still available.

If Shelton was not brought back, however, Logan might serve as a cost-effective alternative and potential backup to Pennel.