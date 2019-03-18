During the first few days of free agency and the preceding legal tampering period, the New England Patriots made four moves to address their wide receiver position. They re-signed veteran Phillip Dorsett to a one-year contract, added outside free agents Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris, and placed an original-round tender sheet on restricted and still indefinitely suspended free agent Josh Gordon.

On top of that, they were reportedly interested in the likes of Adam Humphries, Cole Beasley and Golden Tate — all three ultimately signing elsewhere. Now, it looks as if the Patriots have set their sights on another player to possibly add to their wide receiver group: according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots are one of five teams showing interest in free agent wideout Jordy Nelson.

Nelson, who is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks today, is coming off a solid first year with the Oakland Raiders: the veteran, who spent the first nine years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns as his new team’s most productive wideout both in terms of statistics and playing time (Nelson appeared in 15 of the club’s 16 games and was on the field for 80.7% of its offensive snaps).

The soon-to-be 34-year-old had a slow start into free agency but is apparently seeing some interest develop during its second wave — with the Patriots one of the teams looking at him. Of course, it all comes down to the price and to how the Seahawks evaluate today’s visit and whether or not they let him go again. If they do and Nelson ends up in New England, he would add both a veteran presence and proven production to the club’s wide receiver room.