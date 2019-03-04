Patriots Offensive Free Agency Names To Make You Look Like A Genius In The Office

There are some intriguing offensive fits for the Patriots in free agency. I will start with QB and make my way through to the other positions. As you will read, I do mention marquee players such as Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr, but you will not see them on my fits lists. Though these players are high quality performers they also come with the financial cap implications of players of that quality. One of the things the Patriots are known for, and unlikely to change from, is getting the absolute most out of a player for an extreme contract/cap value.

QB fits:

Blake Bortles, 27, 6’5: Mobile, strong arm, questionable decision making

Ryan Tannehill, 31, 6’4: Mobile, accurate, coming off shoulder injury

The Patriots have Tom Brady, will have Tom Brady and there is no threat to the throne of Tom Brady. However, what if there wasn’t Tom Brady...

2001 we had Drew Bledsoe fill in for an injured Brady in the AFC championship game and won. Bledsoe was the face of the franchise until Mo Lewis entered the equation. Bledsoe went on to have a good career in Buffalo and Dallas.

2008 we had Matt Cassel full in for an injured Brady and guided the team to an 11-5 record but missed out on the playoffs due to a tiebreaker. Cassel went on to be a Pro-Bowl QB in Kansas City and then has had a serviceable career as a backup up to this past season in Detroit under Matt Patricia.

2016 we had Jimmy Garoppolo and then Jacoby Brissett that filled in and helped guide the Patriots to a 3-1 start that helped spur us onto a title. Garoppolo now the long term starter for the 49ers and Brissett is another Andrew Luck injury away from regaining the reigns in Indy.

Now 2019. Tom Brady is going to be 42. There is no risk he is losing his starting job, but do you feel comfortable with Brian Hoyer or a rookie coming into to take Brady’s place if someone Mo Lewis’ or Bernard Pollard’s him again?

The aspect of drafting Brady’s replacement is a sound one but it truly takes a year+ for a QB to learn a system, especially one as complex as the Patriots’. Brady himself spent a year as the 4th string QB in 2000 before entering for an injured Bledsoe in 2001. Ryan Mallett sat behind Hoyer for a year; Garoppolo sat behind Ryan Mallett for a year; and Brissett sat behind Garoppolo until he was thrust into action and you could see how limited the playbook was for the first year QB in the loss to Buffalo.

That brings me to two veteran QBs who have had up and down success throughout their careers with some pretty poor teams. Both Tannehill and Bortles will receive nice, fat paychecks to no longer play for their respective teams this offseason. In my opinion these QBs will struggle to find starting jobs, or even competing for a starting jobs, in a rich QB market via free agency, draft and many teams already comfortable at QB. That leaves them looking at the backup QB market. They will likely make Mike Glennon backup money on a team with a young or risky starter. However, it may be too attractive to sign a 1-2yr deal to go to New England and enter a system where they could win a ring while holding a clipboard or come in as the replacement for an injured Brady in a system that will highlight their strengths, minimize their weaknesses and likely lead them to a bigger contract elsewhere.

Since they’ve just gotten nice paychecks to not play for the Dolphins or Jaguars, respectively, I believe that they could sign lower level, mid single digit contracts with verbiage and performance accelerators that could bring them to the high teens in salary and performance bonuses. I would feel much more comfortable with either of these seasoned QBs that have proven that they can win in the NFL, rather than Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer does have a strong grasp of the system but I would like to see him stay on board as a QB through training camp and compete, as Tannehill is coming off an injury and Bortles has work ethic questions. We also have an Assistant QB Coach vacancy...just saying. Either way backup QB upgrade would be a want rather than a need. I do believe that the Patriots draft Brady’s heir in the next few years but why not look at a veteran security blanket to help bridge the gap.

Onto Patriots WR fits:

Chris Conley, 26, 6’3 205: Big, fast, physical blocker in run game

Kevin White, 26, 6’3 216: Big, fast, former 1st rd pick

Justin Hardy, 27, 5’10 192: reliable hands, crisp routes, can return punts

Jamison Crowder, 25, 5’9 177: punt returner, good hands, tough

Russell Shepard, 28, 6’ 195: gunner, ST captain, good routes

Eli Rogers, 26, 5’10 180: slot, good hands, punt returner

Jordan Matthews, 26, 6’3 212: familiar with offense, bigger slot option

Michael Crabtree, 32, 6’1 215: nose for the end zone, excellent route runner, good hands

Possibly available soon via cap cuts: Desean Jackson, Nelson Agholor, Emmanuel Sanders.

I would love Golden Tate or Adam Humphries but realistically I think they sign contracts too rich for New England’s liking. Both would be tremendous fits but will cash in elsewhere.

There are trade targets for the Patriots available, with the following may be available for a mid-late pick:

(Age, 2019 cap hit, 2020 cap hit)

Emmanuel Sanders, 32yo, 12.9m

Marvin Jones, 29yo, 9.1m, 9.1m (2020)

Kenny Stills, 27yo, 9.75m, 8.75m (2020)

Mohamed Sanu, 30yo, 7.4m, 7.9m (2020)

As you can see there are plenty of options for Belichick to refill the cupboard at a position of need without breaking the bank on a high profile name in a market that doesn’t really have a true high profile performer.

Onto Patriots RB fits:

Benny Cunningham, 29, 5’10 218, kick returner, special teams ace, good hands

Zach Zenner, 28, 5’11 221, ST, tough, high motor

Cameron Artis-Payne, 29, 5’10 220, tough, downhill runner, ST

Corey Grant, 27, 5’11 203, shifty, good hands, kick returner

Latavius Murray, 29, 6’3 230, big, powerful runner, reliable

TJ Yeldon, 25, 6’1 223, good all around back

Ameer Abdullah, 26, 5’9 203, kick returner, good hands, tough

Alfred Blue, 28, 6’2 229, solid ST, hard runner, tough

Mike Davis, 25, 5’9 217, good hands, tough, elusive

Patriots have 3 great RBs right now and could look to add a depth piece and someone to take some of the ST burden off of Burkhead to get him more involved in the offense, or add a bigger back to take over for Burkhead in the offense.

Jeremey Hill was a great addition last year, and could be back this spring, but the knee injury that cost him the season is worrisome.

With a history of signing veterans to milk the last of their ability, the Patriots could look at Frank Gore, Jonathan Stewart or Marshawn Lynch.

To continue my Patriots fits with TE:

Geoff Swaim, 26, 6’4 260, good size, hands and blocker

Maxx Williams, 25, 6’4 252, great blocker, good hands, tough

Jesse James, 25, 6’7 261, good hands and mobility, red zone target

Tyler Kroft, 26, 6’6 240, good blocker, hands and size

Tyler Eifert, 29, 6’6 255, great hands and awareness, injury prone

Levine Toilolo, 28, 6’8 268, great size, decent blocker, red zone target

CJ Uzomah, 26, 6’6 265, explosive, great hands, okay blocker

Blake Bell, 28, 6’6 252, good routes, solid special teamer, former QB

Other possibilities include Jared Cook (signs for more than Patriots desire), Logan Thomas (RFA, Buffalo), Erik Swoope (Colts should resign), and former Patriots AJ Derby and Michael Hoomanawanui.

The draft has good TEs but not great. I wouldn’t reach with one of our picks in the top 3 rounds for a TE when we have more needs elsewhere in deeper position groups. The UDFA market for TE should be solid and probably where we add a body or two for camp.

It will be interesting to see if the Broncos are open to trading S Justin Simmons; Falcons and DE Vic Beasley or S Keanu Neal; and Dolphins and CB Xavien Howard. Some players Belichick could have interest in and could acquire with the amount of picks in this year’s draft.

If Bill Belichick is really "loading up for 2019 like he did for 2007", you need to take a look at what moves were made in 2007 before jumping to the asinine conclusion that it means Antonio Brown or Odell Beckham Jr.

2007 offseason departures:

TE Daniel Graham -> Broncos

LB Tully Banta-Cain -> 49ers

P Todd Sauerbrun -> Broncos

S Tebucky Jones (released) -> Saints

RB Corey Dillon (team granted release) -> retired

2007 offseason additions:

WR Wes Welker - traded 2nd and 7th rd to Miami

WR Randy Moss - traded 4th rd to Oakland

RB Sammy Morris - FA

TE Kyle Brady - FA

WR Donte Stallworth - FA

WR Kelley Washington - FA

LB Adalius Thomas - FA

CB Tory James - FA

CB Eddie Jackson - FA

The Patriots also retained FAs:

QB Vinny Testaverde

FB Heath Evans

OG Billy Yates

LB Larry Izzo

S Rashad Baker

OG Gene Mruczkowski

LB Junior Seau

CB Randall Gay

WR Troy Brown

CB Asante Samuel (non-exclusive franchise tag)

2007 Patriots draft picks:

1 - S Brandon Meriweather

4 - DE Kareem Brown

5 - OT Clint Oldenburg

6 - LB Justin Rogers

6 - CB Mike Richardson

6 - RB Justise Hairston

6 - OG Corey Hilliard

7 - LB Oscar Lua

7 - C Mike Elgin

Looking at that Bill "loaded up in 2007" by trading for a bad mood WR, over trading for a WR that no one ever heard of and a role that wasn’t utilize much at the time, overpaying for a LB that turned out to be a bust and then franchise tagged a player and failed to sign him long term.

You could compare Moss’ attitude during 2006 to AB’s currently but it’s completely different when you compare on the field performances/effort as well as the willingness to restructure a contract.

Welker has no current comparison but wait for Belichick to make a "shocking" move. A new wrinkle in the offense, highlighting an under-used position or recycling back to more of a ground and pound offense now that the NFL has almost fully followed his 2007-2011 model and defenses have evolved to defend against that, rather than the old football strategies of years past. Either way expect a move that makes you and other team’s defensive coordinators wonder.

One name that does intrigue me is Atlanta’s Julio Jones. Jones has two years left on his current deal with cap hits of 13.4m and 12.8m. These numbers are very low for a player of his caliber when you see Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr and even Sammy Watkins making 16m+ per year. Jones just turned 30 and will likely be a hold out candidate this year or next year as his guaranteed money is essentially non-existent. Would trading a pick for Jones be worth an essential one year rental?

His cap hits for the new team would be 9.6m in 2019 and 11.4m in 2020 with no dead cap hit. The Falcons would gain those same amounts in cap savings and would only have a 5.3m dead cap to eat. Well worth it for the Falcons who have Calvin Ridley under a rookie deal with a 5 year option and performing like a budding number 1 WR, a need for cap space and likely no desire to give their aging WR an extension or deal with the headache of a holdout. Just food for thought but the Patriots have the draft capital to make it happen and it would be a better fit player wise for the franchise on the field as well as off of it.

The 2019 free agency period looks like it will be very important for the Patriots, be from re-signing players, bringing in new players or finding the next wrinkle for the offense or defense. The first, and most important, domino to fall will be Trent Brown. Once that piece falls we will be able to understand the cap space available, where our top needs are and how we can fill them in free agency and where we would like to wait for the draft.

Speaking of the draft, the only rookie that saw significant time on offense from the 2018 class was RB Sony Michel, 1st round pick. While on defense only CB’s Keion Crossen and JC Jackson saw significant time; Crossen a 7th rd pick and Jackson an UDFA. The Patriots drafted 9 players and signed numerous to UDFA contracts, so don’t look for the Patriots to plug many important holes via the draft.

I also would not get to sucked into mock drafts and projections, as the team needs will change between now and then via free agency. The number of selections and when we select will most likely change between now and when we are on the clock, as Belichick will look at our needs now, tomorrow and in the future. Either way get excited because the football season is approaching rapidly and we get to defend yet another title.