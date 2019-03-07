Flipping through Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy’s catalog of sacked quarterbacks

Kyle Van Noy recorded his first NFL sack on Oct. 25, 2015.

It came on first-and-10 with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter at Ford Field.

A quarterback by the name of Teddy Bridgewater faked the handoff to the left and rolled out to the right. Van Noy shifted into coverage duties before closing on the flat. And there he found a Minnesota Viking running short on both open receivers and open real estate.

Van Noy proceeded to push Bridgewater out of bounds.

Or, get a hand on him. Or, graze him.

It went in the box score as a loss of one yard in a game his side would ultimately lose. And if Van Noy doesn’t remember the play, it’d be understandable as to why. It was routine. Harmless. Perhaps not a sack at all.

But it was the only one Van Noy would log as a member of the organization that drafted him.

The 2014 second-round pick out of Brigham Young saw his Detroit Lions tenure end after 31 games, including a wild-card appearance.

Van Noy has since appeared in 45 games between the regular season and playoffs for the New England Patriots. The versatile linebacker has appeared in three Super Bowls over that span, winning a pair while raising his career sack tally from one to 15.5.

Who’s joined Bridgewater in Van Noy’s catalog over the last three campaigns? Some interesting names.

Here’s the chronological order as another league year nears.

QUARTERBACKS SACKED BY VAN NOY

Teddy Bridgewater : 1 – Oct. 25, 2015

1 – Oct. 25, 2015 Colin Kaepernick : 1 – Nov. 20, 2016

1 – Nov. 20, 2016 Matt Ryan : 0.5 – Feb. 5, 2017

0.5 – Feb. 5, 2017 Cam Newton : 1 – Oct. 1, 2017

1 – Oct. 1, 2017 Jameis Winston : 0.5 – Oct. 5, 2017

0.5 – Oct. 5, 2017 Josh McCown : 2 – Oct. 15, 2017

2 – Oct. 15, 2017 Derek Carr : 0.5 – Nov. 19, 2017

0.5 – Nov. 19, 2017 Matt Moore : 1 – Nov. 26, 2017

1 – Nov. 26, 2017 Tyrod Taylor : 0.5 – Dec. 3, 2017

0.5 – Dec. 3, 2017 Blake Bortles : 1 – Jan. 21, 2018

1 – Jan. 21, 2018 Derek Anderson : 2 – Oct. 29, 2018

2 – Oct. 29, 2018 Ryan Tannehill : 0.5 – Dec. 9, 2018

0.5 – Dec. 9, 2018 Ben Roethlisberger : 1 – Dec. 16, 2018

1 – Dec. 16, 2018 Patrick Mahomes : 2 – Jan. 20, 2019

2 – Jan. 20, 2019 Jared Goff: 1 – Feb. 3, 2019

On the one-year anniversary of Van Noy’s first career sack, the Lions sent him to New England along with pick No. 239 overall in the 2017 draft.

Pick No. 215 overall was received in the exchange.

Van Noy’s second sack followed only a couple weeks later in his Patriots debut against Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers. Then came a half-sack in Super Bowl LI against then-AP NFL MVP Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in February.

Van Noy would pen a two-year, $11.75 million contract extension ahead of the 2017 opener and hit home for 5.5 sacks by that January.

More have followed.

More ranging from Cam Newton and Matt Moore to Ben Roethlisberger and Derek Anderson.

Van Noy has gotten to 15 different quarterbacks in all at a position where rushing the passer is one-third of the job description. He’s tallied 4.5 sacks through New England’s last seven playoff contests, too, with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff on the other end of the most recent ones this winter.

They’ve all counted for Van Noy, who turns 28 this March and accrued 92 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and an interception this past regular season.

Even that first one out of play action against the Vikings at Ford Field.

Depending on who you ask.