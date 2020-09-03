New England Patriots links 9/03/20 - Sanu-no more: Rebooting the receiver roster

TEAM TALK
- Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to host virtual Patriots Premiere on Sept. 3.
- Mike Dussault’s Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation; More.
- Erik Scalavino analyses the kicking competition to see who might have a leg up in the battle between veteran Nick Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser.
- Angelique Fiske talks with Paul Quessenberry: Six years after his last snap at the Naval Academy, he is vying for a Patriots roster spot.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick (19 min. video plus transcript) - Josh McDaniels (13 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook: John Rooke, Erik Scalavino, Ryan Hannable and Zack Cox offer their training camp takeaways, roster projections and more. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss discusses the compelling WR decisions facing the Pats, wondering if New England will opt for a big, physical group similar to what Cam Newton had success with in Carolina, or put an emphasis on more speed?
Doug Kyed lays out how Mohamed Sanu’s release completely alters the wide receiver picture. /At least they have
the offseason training camp10 days before their season opener to figure it all out.
- Evan Lazar tells us what Sanu’s departure means for the WR position in New England.
- Tom E. Curran was for the Mohamed Sanu trade before he was against it, noting Sanu’s release highlights the team’s struggles to bring in good WRs. /Interesting read.
- David Latham (LastWordOnSports) Patriots WR depth chart without Mohamed Sanu. The most interesting battle on the Patriots wide receiver depth chart is figuring out who starts opposite Edelman
- Sean T. McGuire highlights Bill Belichick from yesterday, explaining what are the most important factors he wants to see from wide receivers. “In the end, it’s about production and performance...”
- Alex Barth explores some trade targets for the Pats at wide receiver.
- Sean T. McGuire takes a look back at the Patriots’ worst trades after Mohamed Sanu’s release. /Nothing like a big bowl of gut-punch flakes for breakfast, amirite?
- Sean T. McGuire relays Mohamed Sanu’s reaction to being released. “(Belichick) told me it wasn’t going to work out, which I respect. I personally think it was a money thing. I still want to play where I’m valued.”
- McGarvin Lamarre (PatsBuzz) Film Breakdown: Could Dalton Keene play a role similar to that of Aaron Hernandez? /Good read.
- Zack Cox notes the Patriots are confident Cam Newton can still be a dangerous running threat.
- Phil Perry writes how September will be critical to the Patriots shaping their Cam Newton-led offense.
- Matt Dolloff reports Damien Harris could miss the season opener with a hand injury. [Insert crying-face emoji here]
- Doug Kyed reports the Patriots haven’t decided on their starting right tackle and so far aren’t handing it to Jermaine Eluemunor.
- Doug Kyed says Paul Quessenberry is converting to fullback, and explains what the Patriots value in unorthodox fullback candidates.
- Tom E. Curran looks at how the lack of contact will affect Cam Newton and the Patriots once the season starts.
- Ryan Hannable updates his 53-man roster projection, with Edelman, Harry, Byrd, Olszewski, Ross and Slater manning the WR postion.
- Evan Lazar takes a stab at projecting the roster: Edelman, Harry, Byrd, Olszewski, Ross and Thomas in at WR. /I have my eye on undrafted rookie Jeff Thomas too.
- Ryan Hannable notes Bill Belichick hints Julian Edelman won’t be returning many punts this season.
- Doug Kyed suggests the Texans have some players on the roster bubble who could help the Patriots.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Titans sign Stephen Gostkowski.
- CBS Boston passes along a report that Jason McCourty, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Lawrence Guy were named Patriots captains for the first time.
- CBS Boston notes Ivan Fears believes Troy Brown will be a great coach: ‘The man is incredible’
- Logan Mullen reports the CBS broadcast crew for Week 1 Patriots-Dolphins at Gillette Stadium will be Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) New England to release WR Mohamed Sanu, “His play continued to underwhelm through camp this summer.”
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) Report: Patriots give up on rare whiff by Bill Belichick, will release WR Mohamed Sanu.
- Analysts (NFL.com) 2020 NFL playoff predictions: Change at top of AFC East.
- R.J. White (CBS Sports) Super Bowl LV odds, picks.
- Bill Barnwell (ESPN) Picking the NFL’s 40 most compelling people and storylines in 2020: Dak, Cam, Gronk ... Mr. Unlimited? Cam Newton, Bill Belichick, Josh Uche included.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Brandon Aiyuk’s rookie season production; Cam Newton in 2021; redrafting the 2018 quarterbacks; the loaded 2021 running back market; More.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Six players who likely want a do-over on long-term contracts with multiple years left. Stephon Gilmore included.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 14 potential trade candidates ahead of cut-down day. Teams are required to trim their rosters to 53 players by Saturday afternoon.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Alvin Kamara landing spots: Saints likely to keep Pro Bowl running back, but here are possible trade fits. Patriots included.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Player cuts tracker: NFL teams finalizing 53-man rosters for 2020 season.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Potential candidates to be traded or released ahead of NFL’s roster-cut deadline.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Another star in Tampa: Leonard Fournette signing with Buccaneers.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell: NFL is confident that it will play from start of season through Super Bowl.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell doubles down on lack of competitive advantage for teams that have fans in stands. /If his lips are moving...
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell: More teams will have fans as season unfolds.