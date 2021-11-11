New England Patriots links 11/11/21 - Mid-season review: Passing game needs more juice

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Browns at Patriots. Scouting the matchups, series history, tale of the tape.
- Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns.
- How to watch/listen: Browns at Patriots.
- Patriots-Browns Wednesday Injury Report.
- Transactions: Patriots sign OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Hightower eyes trench battle vs. Browns.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Devin McCourty - Nelson Agholor - Mac Jones - Bill Belichick - Dont’a Hightower - Davon Godchaux - Jakobi Meyers.
- Belestrator: Cleveland Browns playmakers. (3.13 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox issues his Patriots midseason report card: Evaluating each Pats position group.
- Dakota Randall gives us his Patriots Midterm Review: Three studs, three duds from first nine games.
- Tom E. Curran empties his mid-week notebook: Is Odell Beckham Jr. worth the headache; What to make of Tony Corrente’s act on Monday night; Is Josh McDaniels a hot commodity again?
- Andrew Callahan believes the Patriots are expecting the Browns game to be a ground-and-pound affair.
- John Anderson mentions the Patriots and Browns different approaches to analytics.
- Karen Guregian says whether Odell Beckham Jr. arrives or not, the Pats pass catchers need to up their game.
- Ryan Hannable hears from Bill Bellichick why the team invested so much at the tight end position this offseason.
- Khari Thompson talks about how a philosophy switch made the Patriots’ defense one of the league’s best.
- Zack Cox shares his Practice Notes: Trent Brown returns; Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Gunner Olszewski remained in concussion protocol; More.
- Evan Lazar says the Patriots’ latest UDFA find Myles Bryant is filling big shoes in the Pats secondary.
- Phil Perry takes a look at how good is J.C. Jackson and will the Patriots pay him this offseason?
- Adam London highlights Jerod Mayo on Dont’a Hightower who continues to be a ‘trash man’ for New England.
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots will not activate DT Byron Cowart off the PUP list, ending his season.
- Dakota Randall passes along a Mike Giardi report on why the Patriots believe they have a legitimate shot at signing free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
- Dakota Randall posts some ‘Mic’d-Up’ highlights from the Patriots’ dominant win over the Panthers.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) “Elite Eatz with Kyle Van Noy” featuring Damien Harris.
- Mark Daniels notes Panthers DE Brian Burns is still yapping about Mac Jones, wants an apology and then asks his fellow DE brethren around the league to hurt him. /Not a mention of the players he concussed in that game and no one asked if Burns apologized to them. Putz.
- Ryan Hannable highlights WEEI guest Rodney Harrison on how Mac Jones shouldn’t apologize to Brian Burns.
- Michael Hurley explains the NFL is lying to us once again, this time regarding Referee Tony Corrente’s contact with Cassius Marsh. /Who you gonna believe, the NFL or your own lying eyes?
- Michael Hurley examines Tom Brady’s rant against the NFL for having a 17-game season this year, and makes his Week 10 picks. “Everyone on both teams is either injured, dealing with COVID, or wanted by the FBI. (Mac Jones, you are under arrest for grabbing Brian Burns’ leg in the football game.) Kind of tough to make a sound judgment either way, but the Patriots are playing some good football these days.” Pats win.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Twenty-one questions answered halfway through the 2021 season. 15. Which first-round QB will have the best rookie season. /Not Mac Jones? 18. Will the Patriots defense bounce back to its 2019 form?
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) The MVP race, playoff parity, and the rest of the midseason NFL story lines.
- Analytics Team (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats decision guide: Fourth-down superlatives at midpoint of 2021 season.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2021 NFL playoff picture: Here are the projected postseason chances for all 32 teams heading into Week 10.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 10: Tom Brady reclaims No. 1 spot. Mac Jones 16th.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Time running out for Kyle Shanahan, 49ers; Justin Fields showcases elite potential; Plus, what could hold the Steelers and Bills back down the stretch; More.
- Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) Jets say QB Mike White will start vs. Bills. /Might be interesting.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Seriously, what’s the deal with these taunting penalties?
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The five most outrageous taunting penalties of the 2021 NFL season.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL Senior V.P. of officiating defends taunting penalty called on Bears’ Cassius Marsh. /Of course he does.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Who does the $300,000 fine of the Packers actually punish?
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 10 picks. “Part of me wants to take the Browns here, but that part of me is dead inside, so I’m taking the Patriots.” Pats win 23-20.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 10 picks. Patriots 27-21.
Loading comments...