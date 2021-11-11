Patriots vs. Browns Thursday injury report: Four remain non-participants for New England, including Jamie Collins

The New England Patriots continued preparations for the Cleveland Browns without four members of the active roster on Thursday, including Jamie Collins.

The linebacker has now missed consecutive practices due to an ankle issue after notching an interception and a tackle for loss versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson also remained non-participants for New England. Both await clearance while in concussion protocol alongside reigning first-team All-Pro returner Gunner Olszewski.

Here’s the second injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (concussion)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion)

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

LB Jamie Collins (ankle)

Browns

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (not injury related)

C J.C. Tretter (knee)

DE Myles Garrett (foot)

DE Takkarist McKinley (groin)

Harris and Stevenson combined for 28 offensive touches before departing four minutes apart in the fourth quarter of New England’s visit to Carolina. “We’re on a wait-and-see program,” Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears told reporters earlier in the week. “These protocols can take a few days to figure out what they’re going to do with them. It’s a big question mark. Definitely a big question mark.” The same holds true for Olszewski, who has averaged 13.8 yards per punt return and 24.2 yards per kickoff return this fall. As for Cleveland, Garrett also sat out Thursday’s session with a foot injury after missing Wednesday’s. The decorated defensive end sits atop the NFL with 12 sacks.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR N’Keal Harry (knee)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

CB Jalen Mills (thigh)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

P Jake Bailey (right knee)

Browns

WR Jarvis Landry (knee)

TE Harrison Bryant (thigh)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/knee)

DT Malik Jackson (ankle)

CB Greedy Williams (shoulder)

New England’s nine-man list of limited on Wednesday did not change on Thursday. All of whom aside from Harry saw the field at Bank of America Stadium last weekend. The third-year wide receiver was among the inactives after being added to the final injury report as partial and questionable due to a knee issue. And on Cleveland’s side, a pair of veterans in Landry and Jackson were upgraded to limited after being sidelined for the initial practice of the week.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Browns

QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder/foot)

Patriots sack leader Matt Judon returned to practice on Thursday following the birth of his third child. Also unlisted but on hand was fellow outside linebacker Chase Winovich, whose 21-day window to be activated has opened after missing three games with a hamstring injury. His return comes one afternoon after New England designated offensive tackle Trent Brown to return from injured reserve with a calf strain. And starting under center the Browns, Mayfield graduated to full participation while managing shoulder and foot injuries.