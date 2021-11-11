One of the biggest stories in the NFL these days has come to an end without the New England Patriots’ involvement. As already confirmed by the team itself, the Los Angeles Rams are signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr, 29, originally joined the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2014. After five years in New York, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns following the 2018 season. His two-and-a-half seasons in Cleveland did not go well, though: while he had a productive 2019 campaign, Beckham Jr. ended the 2020 season early due to a torn ACL.

Earlier this week, after the team opted against trading him, he successfully lobbied for his release. He subsequently went unclaimed through the waiver wire, which in turn enabled every team to go after him regardless of the $7.25 million salary cap number he would have carried if claimed.

While details of his deal with the Rams have yet to be announced beyond its length — it is for one year — the team and the Pro Bowl wide receiver apparently came to an agreement that would fit him under Los Angeles’ current cap space of $3.12 million.

The Patriots, who are in a similar financial situation as far as their current cap is concerned, were also seen as a potential landing spot for Beckham Jr. throughout his free agency saga. They reportedly were in touch with his camp at one point, but there is no telling how serious their push ultimately was.

What we do know is that it was not successful. New England will therefore move forward with its current wide receiver group in place:

Jakobi Meyers

Nelson Agholor

Kendrick Bourne

N’Keal Harry

Gunner Olszewski

Kristian Wilkerson (practice squad)

Tre Nixon (practice squad)

The Patriots will face Beckham Jr’s old team this week: New England plays host to the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday.