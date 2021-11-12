New England Patriots links 11/12/21 - Week 10 Patriots-Browns: Previews, game plans, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Browns Thursday Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Can Pats offense take flight vs. Cleveland?
- Mike Dussault looks at how Trent Brown’s return will impact the Patriots O-line.
- Erik Scalavino writes about Brandon King and his Army spouse: A Gentleman and an Officer.
- What they’re saying: Cleveland Browns.
- Press Conferences: Jakob Johnson - Hunter Henry - Joe Cardona - Lawrence Guy - Matthew Judon - Kendrick Bourne.
- One-on-One with J.C. Jackson. (2.52 min. video)
- Highlights: Top 10 Patriots plays at midseason. (4.01 min. video)
- Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game highlights from Week 9 Patriots vs Bills. (6.28 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Game Plan: How the Pats win a battle in the trenches against the Browns.
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to Patriots rocking Cleveland. 1. Bump and grind.
- Thomas Baslios (PatsBuzz) Patriots vs. Browns preview: 5 Keys to victory and matchups to watch. 1. Slow down the Browns rushing attack.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Browns Week 10 Key Matchups: Who has the razor’s edge? Patriots RBs vs Browns front seven – Razor’s edge Cleveland.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots vs. Browns key matchups: Winning in the trenches.
- Matt Dolloff says Patriots vs. Browns is all about the big boys.
- Khari Thompson thumbnails four Browns players to watch this week: The Patriots could face one of the best defensive players in the league in Myles Garrett and will need to contain a few underrated offensive playmakers.
- Nick O’Malley’s Patriots-Browns anti-analysis: Who is behind coaches’ fart machine pranks?
- Zack Cox looks at the latest Pats-Browns Injury Report: Myles Garrett’s status in doubt for Sunday.
- Dakota Randall updates the latest practice report: Chase Winovich returns, four players absent, Matt Judon returned after the birth of his new daughter; More.
- Karen Guregian sees the Patriots inching closer to becoming real contenders after winning three straight games, while the projected division favorite Buffalo has dropped two of its last three.
- Zack Cox hears from players on how they explain their turnaround and hot streak after a 2-4 start to the season.
- Andrew Callahan speculates on how Bill Belichick’s suddenly elite defense will evolve next. The man vs. zone identity test comes Sunday.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Notebook: Patriots-Browns Injury Reports, Patriots salute veterans; New England continues to miss a prolific pair of running backs at practice, putting their status for Sunday’s game in doubt.
- Chris Mason notes Matthew Judon was carrying a little extra energy after welcoming his third child, daughter Azayda Joy, on Wednesday.
- Dakota Randall explains Odell Beckham Jr. would have been a flashy addition, but the Patriots didn’t need him.
- Andy Hart feels that like the Browns, the Patriots are also better off without Odell Beckham, Jr.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots work out trio of punters as Jake Bailey remains on Injury Report. The Patriots currently have two available spots on their 2021 Practice Squad.
- Dakota Randall tells us how Cam Newton signing with the Panthers directly impacts the Patriots salary cap.
- Zack Cox highlights Tom Brady discussing his favorite non-Super Bowl win of his Patriots tenure: The win in Pittsburgh in the 2004 AFC Championship game. /Beautiful choice.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) In ESPN’s ‘Man In the Arena,’ Tom Brady reflects upon Patriots’ dynasty in a way he’s never done.
- Matt Cassel has a bone to pick with Brian Burns after the Panthers DE appeared to put a bounty on Mac Jones.
- Eric Wilbur gives us a NFL experts’ prediction roundup for Sunday’s battle vs. the Browns in Foxborough.
- CBS Boston gives us their sports staff’s Week 10 predictions for Pats-Browns. Five of five pick Pats to win.
- Keith Pearson’s NFL Bet Box: “Hard to put money down on a game when the running backs are either in concussion or COVID protocol. The Pats aren’t very good, but they are finding a way and building momentum.” Pats win 24-20.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) How Patriots have righted the ship during three-game winning streak to move into playoff contention.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 10 bold predictions for second half of 2021 season. 5. Mac Jones wins a playoff game.
- Conor Orr (SI) Six teams that should be better in the NFL’s second half. Patriots included.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2021 NFL midseason predictions: Re-picking the Super Bowl, playoff teams and final standings for all 32 teams
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2021 NFL midseason awards, predictions, Super Bowl picks: Packers, Rams championship favorites.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL ballhawks in 2021. No. 3 J.C. Jackson.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Ravens join list of contenders with bad losses, look horrible in defeat to Dolphins.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Dolphins are in decent position to make a run.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Cam Newton signs one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The taunting rule now prohibits “posturing” at the opposing sideline, language of the rulebook be damned. /Officials body-language experts now?
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 10 NFL game picks. “These Patriots will find a way to win plenty of strange, ugly games with their rookie quarterback this season, but I believe the Browns are better built for it, with or without Nick Chubb.” Browns win 24-21.
- Bill Bender (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions for Week 10: Browns upset Patriots 27-24.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Week 10 NFL picks. Three of seven pick Pats to win.
VIEW FROM CLEVELAND
- Mary Kay Cabot (Cleveland.com) Baker Mayfield’s foot should be fine for Patriots, Donovan Peoples-Jones excused for personal reason, Myles Garrett idle again.
- Ashley Bastock (Cleveland.com) How the Browns’ defense could have a huge advantage against the Patriots’ run game.
- Jared Mueller (BrownsWire) Mayfield, DPJ show off, get great PFF grades in first game as top of Browns passing attack.
- Andrew Gribble (ClevelandBrowns) News & Notes: Browns in problem-solving mode with 3 RBs sidelined.
- Yvonne Hew (LastWordOnSports) Browns vs Patriots: Both having a resurgence.
- Terry Pluto (Cleveland.com) Cleveland fans love O-linemen and Browns show it.
- Anthony Poisai (ClevelandBrowns) D’Ernest Johnson ready ‘to make the most’ of another possible opportunity. Johnson has done nothing but seize opportunities his whole football career, and he could have another one awaiting him Sunday in New England
- Jeff Risdon (BrownsWire) Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah offers ‘everything’ at LB, expected to play vs. Patriots.
- Anthony Poisai (ClevelandBrowns) What the Patriots are saying about the Browns.
