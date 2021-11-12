Patriots vs. Browns Friday injury report: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson among New England’s 12 questionable

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson find themselves among a dozen New England Patriots listed as questionable to face the Cleveland Browns.

Both running backs sustained concussions in the fourth quarter of Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers, and have since missed three consecutive practices while in the NFL’s protocol.

Reigning first-team All-Pro returner Gunner Olszewski also remained sidelined on Friday due a concussion, while veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has been listed as doubtful due to an ankle issue.

Here’s the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

no players listed

Browns

DE Takkarist McKinley (groin)

Managing a groin injury, McKinley continued as a non-participant and will not be available for Cleveland’s defensive line versus New England. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also confirmed Friday afternoon that running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton won’t play after spending Week 10 preparations on the Covid-19 reserve list. That leaves former Orlando Apollo D’Ernest Johnson in line for his second career start. His first brought 146 rushing yards and one touchdown over 22 carries.

DOUBTFUL

Patriots

LB Jamie Collins (ankle)

Browns

no players listed

Collins would be listed as a non-participant from Wednesday through Friday for the Patriots. The linebacker has since been ruled doubtful to face the Browns organization that acquired him at the 2016 NFL trade deadline. Collins recorded an interception and a tackle for loss over the course of 16 snaps on defense and nine snaps on special teams last weekend at Bank of America Stadium. He’s also recorded a sack since returning for a third tour with New England in October.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (concussion)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion)

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

WR N’Keal Harry (knee)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

CB Jalen Mills (thigh)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

P Jake Bailey (right knee

Browns

CB Greedy Williams (shoulder)

Should the Patriots’ backfield go without its starter and its rookie, who combined for 139 scrimmage yards and one touchdown over 28 touches last Sunday, the depth chart would go forward with Brandon Bolden and recent inactive J.J. Taylor. The remainder of New England’s questionable all practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. As for Cleveland, who saw seven injured players go without game statuses, only Williams in the secondary is questionable. The LSU product has started four contests this fall.