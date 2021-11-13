Patriots’ Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski downgraded to out for Week 10

The New England Patriots will face the Cleveland Browns without running back Damien Harris and return specialist Gunner Olszewski.

Both were downgraded from questionable to out on the eve of Sunday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Harris, 24, and Olszewski, 24, had been sidelined for three consecutive practices after sustaining concussions versus the Carolina Panthers last weekend at Bank of America Stadium.

Through nine starts in the New England backfield this season, Harris has rushed for 547 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of 133 carries. And in the kicking game, Olszewski, a reigning first-team All-Pro, has averaged 13.8 yards per punt return and 24.2 yards per kickoff return.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson also spent Week 10 preparations in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The Oklahoma product, coming off a career-high 106 yards from scrimmage, remains listed as questionable for a depth chart that includes Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor.

Kickoff between the 5-4 Patriots and 5-4 Browns is set for 1 p.m. ET.